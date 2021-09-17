This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of year again! School is back in session, and whether you’re still working and learning from home or you’ve transitioned back to the classroom, it’s time to stock up on stationery and other provisions. I’ve picked out some fantastic comic book accessories you’ll need to survive this semester, so let’s dive into the best baubles for your buck.

Sure, back-to-school season is full of new books to read, but we all know that what’s most exciting is the rush of new school supplies. Your college years come with the added bonus of shopping for new dorm room swag, in addition to all the pens, pencils, highlighters, and notebooks you’ve had your eye on.

Now, I’m assuming you’ve already got all the bookish face masks your little comics-loving heart desires, so don’t look for any of those around here. Instead, I’ve curated a list of comic-bookish accessories perfect for any graphic reader. Whether you love reading classic comics or you cut your teeth on the ’90s goth aesthetic, you’ll find plenty to empty your wallet for below.

Keep scrolling to check out all the comic book accessories you’ll need to survive this semester, and be sure to take a look at these dark academia gifts while you’re at it.

Comic Book Accessories You’ll Need To Survive This Semester

Not only is this Umbrella Academy laptop sleeve ultra-chic, but it also protects your computer with the power of neoprene! $30

Howdy, Lumberjanes fan! Show off your status as a hardcore lady-type with this social distancing merit badge laptop sticker. $5

Rep your school — and your love of Peanuts — with this customizable Snoopy college sweatshirt. It’s not just cool; it’s Joe Cool. $40

Earn yourself some elder goth street cred with this Johnny the Homicidal Maniac leatherette bag. Just…try to keep your cool if someone calls you “wacky.” $75

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World fans can level up their dorm rooms with this cool Ramona Flowers poster, which comes in a wide range of sizes, both framed and unframed. $6 and up

Calling all Tintin fans! When you come to the end of a long study sesh, you can catch up on some much-needed Z’s with this book-shaped pillow that will have all your guests asking where you got it. $52

Did someone say Archie Horror? Show off your love for Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with this ceramic mug featuring the whole Spellman clan. $16

Never lose your place with one of these Saga bookmarks. This must-have accessory is available in four styles: Ghus, Hazel, Upsher & Doff, and the ever-popular Lying Cat (shown above). $4

If you’re a fan of the gritty pulp comics of the ’80s and ’90s, you’ll love this phone case accessory inspired by James O’Barr’s The Crow. The same Etsy shop has nine other designs available, including Judge Dredd, Solomon Kane, and a custom option. $14 and up

Hilda fans will love this extra-cute enamel pin featuring Twig the deerfox. It’s just cute and shiny enough to give you a much-needed rush of serotonin…without causing a toothache. $10

This Finn Family Moomintroll pencil case is perfect for the offbeat comic connoisseur. Show your love for Tove Jansson’s beloved series whenever you start to take notes. $13

Prepare for those long, cold all-nighters with these Ghost World-inspired socks. Sure, they’re more from the 2001 movie adaptation than the comic, but who’s counting? $15

If you’re not living on a dry campus, this Locke & Key-inspired stemless wine glass is a must-have. Just remember to drink responsibly…and stay away from haunted houses, okay? $17

Of course, you’ll want to peruse even more bookish back to school goods after you snag some of these and then, perhaps, enjoy some manga about school life.