10 Amazing Comic Artists Who Are Selling Their Artwork Online

It’s funny. Before I became a reader of comics, it was their status as a visual medium that turned me off. I had trouble following them. I couldn’t get lost in their stories because I had to expend so much effort figuring out how they were meant to unspool across the page.

When I became obsessed with comics, though, it was the visual element that made me fall in love. Artists like Alison Sampson and Daniel Lieske created gorgeous spreads I couldn’t stop staring at. And sure, Ryan North is the hilarious voice of the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl. But Erica Henderson made her come alive.

As a fangirl who finds the need to fangirl over everything as hard as possible (see: my ever-growing collection of geek apparel and also the Squirrel Girl picture frame I decoupaged myself in order to display the drawing I commissioned from Henderson), I want to throw all of my money at my favorite comic artists and fill my home with their works. Unfortunately, Artist Alley only pops up a few times a year, and not nearly enough comic artists sell their wares online.

Not to be deterred, I did some intense Googling of my favorite comic artists so I could find the few who were selling stuff online. And I’m sharing the results of that search here. You’re welcome.

Jenn St-Onge

St-Onge is the artist behind so many books I love: Nancy Drew: The Palace of Wisdom. Bingo Love. Even some Giant Days. When my cat died, I even commissioned a piece of art from her after having fallen in love with a piece she’d created for herself in honor of her own cat. But you don’t have to commission a piece in order to display her work. She also has a Society 6 page where she sells print and posters, like the creepy dinner prep print above.

Andrea Sorrentino

Just to keep the creepy vibe going, Sorrentino is the artist behind a comic series that pulled me in thanks to its deliciously dark artwork: Gideon Falls. There is an entire Gideon Falls–themed shop over at Threadless with everything from sweatshirts to skateboards. But I’m partial to this nightmare fuel of a face mask.

Álvaro Martínez Bueno

This past year saw the launch of the DC limited series The Nice House on the Lake. Title aside, this is a dark-as-hell horror series because of course it is. That’s my jam. And Bueno’s artwork is terrifying. Alvaro himself is a Spanish artist who works exclusively with DC Comics and, in case you were worried that every piece of art in this piece would be gruesome, let me assure you that not everything he does is grounded in horror. In his online shop — which has artist proofs, prints, and more — you can also find stunning pieces like this signed Superman & Krypto print.

Naomi Franquiz

Oh, Naomi Franquiz, how I love thee. Her work is instantly recognizable to fans and appears everywhere from Misfit City to Bitch Planet: Triple Feature to Proctor Valley Road. And luckily for us, she has two online shops! In her INPRNT shop, she sells prints, art cards, and phone cases that feature her work. And while there’s less available here, she also has a Gumroad shop. Up above is one of her prints from INPRNT.

Emily McGovern

Moving away from the cannibal imagery, allow me to introduce you to an artist who makes me LOL. McGovern’s Bloodlust & Bonnets was the best kind of ridiculous and she’s also well known for her webcomic. McGovern sells digital downloads of her comics — plus the occasional card — in her Etsy shop, and you can also get her artwork printed on everything from mugs to laptop cases over at Society6. Why yes, I am this close to getting a Flounce tote bag.

Claudia Rinofner, AKA polterink

The artist and illustrator behind the Lumberjanes OGNs The Shape of Friendship and True Colors has an Etsy shop, a digital zine on depression over at Gumroad, and a vulva coloring book. Rinofner’s focus is on feminism and queer themes, and I LOVE their work. And of course, I had to show you this set of vulva flower acrylic pins.

Afua Richardson

This award-winning illustrator is best known for her work on Black Panther: World of Wakanda. But her portfolio is vast, and she has a ton of stuff in her online shop. I can’t get over how gorgeous this mermaid is.

Cliff Chiang

The artist behind Paper Girls has a shop dedicated to the series over at Threadless. Which means you can get his illustrations on a wide range of apparel and accessories. Yes please to this Wari print on a pair of slip-ons!

Erica Henderson

You didn’t think I was going to forget about Henderson, did you? The person behind my favorite iteration of Squirrel Girl? Never! Henderson also has a Threadless shop with lots of goodies, like this Eat the Rich drawing you can get on a ton of different products.

Alison Sampson

And let’s end with the artist who first dazzled with me the spread of a blood moon in Winnebago Graveyard. Sampson has her own online shop and, yes, there are plenty of prints and graphic novels, but you can also find bookplates, pins, stationery, and even tea towels. Because who doesn’t want a tea towel of devil worshippers screaming?

