Food in anime is a thing. It absolutely must look as delectable as possible, from single grains of rice to the contents of a banqueting table, whether or not the anime in question is focused on food or romance or demon-slaying.

Cooking Anime contains the absolute best of the best from simple sides to layered mains to adorable street food, pulling from anime across the medium: Ouran High School Host Club, My Hero Academia, Fruits Basket, Cardcaptor Sakura, Future Diary, Ponyo, and countless others. It won my heart immediately by including the essential Pork Katsudon from Yuri!! On Ice, which I made pretty much immediately (I did substitute chicken for pork—I grew up keeping kosher and still don’t do large chunks of pork—it’s a whole thing) and it was a huge hit with every member of the family (hopefully Yuri, Victor, and Yurio won’t be too disappointed). This is also the only cookbook in my decent-sized collection that has pulled hubs and the kiddos into family menu planning, which is a delightful change of pace from me begging them to help, them wandering away, and then someone complaining every night about what I put on the table.

This particular book is also a fantastic bridge into Japanese cooking as it doesn’t require a ton of specialty ingredients or tools (and trust me, the tayaki pan is 10/10 worth it). You can test some simple, lowkey recipes before you go in search of bits and pieces that are harder to find (especially if there isn’t a Japanese or pan-Asian market in your area) or invest in job specific pans or utensils.