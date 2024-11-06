15 Comforting, Stress-Free Reads
15 Stress-Free Reads
When you want the literary equivalent of a weighted blanket, reach for one of these.
Celebs: They’re Just Like Us
Paparazzi is a net negative in the world, but it does occasionally offer the fun of seeing what celebrities are reading, or at least what they want to be seen carrying about town. The good folks at Vogue have rounded up the books several celebrities have been spotted with lately. Kaia Gerber’s got some range!
Pop Quiz, But Make It Fun
Is your sci-fi knowledge out of this world? Here’s a quiz about adaptations based on books about space exploration.
The It Books of November
Every month, Jeff O’Neal and I play a knockout round to identify the new books that have that certain je ne sais quois. This time around, things got a little squirrelly.
