Today in Books

15 Comforting, Stress-Free Reads

Books for when you need the literary equivalent of a weighted blanket, the It Books of November, and more light bites of bookish news.

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

View All posts by Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

15 Stress-Free Reads

When you want the literary equivalent of a weighted blanket, reach for one of these.

Celebs: They’re Just Like Us

Paparazzi is a net negative in the world, but it does occasionally offer the fun of seeing what celebrities are reading, or at least what they want to be seen carrying about town. The good folks at Vogue have rounded up the books several celebrities have been spotted with lately. Kaia Gerber’s got some range!

Pop Quiz, But Make It Fun

Is your sci-fi knowledge out of this world? Here’s a quiz about adaptations based on books about space exploration.

The It Books of November

Every month, Jeff O’Neal and I play a knockout round to identify the new books that have that certain je ne sais quois. This time around, things got a little squirrelly.

What’s your go-to comfort read? Let us know in the comments!

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

Leave a comment

Join All Access to add comments.