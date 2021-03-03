7 of the Best Comedy Manga to Enjoy on Sunny Days

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

A good laugh brightens up your day. Whenever you find something that makes you laugh, you never want to let it go, right? You might even want to revisit a book that makes you laugh, just to feel that same emotion all over again even though you already know how it’s going to end. That’s what happens with comedy manga for me. When characters get into situations that you can’t help but laugh at, it’s the most wonderful feeling in the world. I think these comedy mangas are the solution to days where you’re not feeling your best. They will be there for you when you need them the most.

The Way of the Househusband by Kousuke Oono With an anime adaptation releasing on Netflix soon, The Way of the Househusband is hilarious. I’m so excited that they are making an animated adaptation because it’s going to be epic. The story follows the life of former yakuza boss Tatsu, also known as ‘the Immortal Dragon’. He has retired though, choosing to support his wife— doing household chores, cooking dinner, and fighting other yakuza bosses for supermarket sales.

Wotakoi: Love is Hard For Otaku by Fujita I’m obsessed with this story and I want everyone to read it immediately if you haven’t yet. For the gamers, the geeks, and the romance fanatics, this one’s for you. A geeky girl who loves yaoi manga and a quiet gamer boy are old friends who find themselves working for the same company. Because they don’t want people to know they are otaku, they decide to fake date. This is the start of a hilarious story where you meet their best friends, siblings, and all types of interesting geeky stuff.

My Next Life as A Villainess by Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka With a recently announced second anime season, My Next Life as a Villainess is one of the best things I’ve ever consumed. It revolves around the life of a high school girl who gets reincarnated as the villain in an otome game. Her fate is not looking good (be exiled or die!), so she creates an elaborate plan to change her game story destiny! But this changes every single part of the game, not only the outcome but also the relationships around her. Bisexual icon Katarina Claes will enchant you quickly.

Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun by Izumi Tsubaki I know. I know I’m saying every single one of these mangas is my favorite, but they truly are. I crave funny manga — manga that gives me joy, laughter, and a good time. And they all give you that and more. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun is about high schoolers Sakura and Nozaki, plus all their amusing friends. Sakura has been crushing on Nozaki for a while now, and when she finally confesses, Nozaki confuses the confession with an “I want to work with you!” statement. Instead of going out with him, Sakura finds herself being his assistant. No one knows he’s one of the most popular shoujo mangakas in the business.

SPY x FAMILY by Tatsuya Endo Definitely one of my current favorites, Spy X Family is a gem. Marriage of convenience, adopted family, assassin wife, spy husband, and a physic daughter? What’s happening?! Only the best manga to ever grace your eyes. An action-packed comedy about a fake family who needs to work together to save the world! Master spy Twilight needs a little bit of help to achieve this mission, and the help comes in the form of a fake wife and a child. What he doesn’t know is that his new wife is an assassin and his new kid is a telepath!

Ouran High School Host Club by Bisco Hatori A classic. A legend. The times I’ve reread this whole series, just wow. I will forever treasure this story and the characters I got to meet. No one did it like Bisco Hatori. This romantic comedy introduces Haruhi, a poor girl who is on a scholarship at a rich kid’s school. She is forced to repay an enormous debt by working as a host in the school’s host club.

Gintama by Hideaki Sorachi Another classic. If you want to have the best time of your life, I recommend you to pick it up. (You should also watch the anime!). Samurai vs. aliens! You thought you had seen it all, but you never expect what you will find inside the pages of this manga. Former samurai Gin and his friends create a little odd jobs business where they take all kinds of jobs. Because of it, they meet incredible personalities and their lives clearly never have a boring moment.

If you aren’t in the mood for comedy, there is always something for everyone. Romance-focused manga, horror manga so you don’t sleep at night, or even supernatural manga that makes you meet very interesting creatures. Manga is a safe haven for many, and it could be yours too.