Laughing Along With 10 of the Best Comedy Manga And Manhwa

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t need a few laughs here and there? You bet I do. Nowadays, I’ve been enjoying manga, and manhwa/webtoons, that provide laughter, joy, and happiness all around. I don’t know about you, but comedy manga feels like a beacon of light in a dark world and they are the perfect remedy when it comes to bad days. That’s why I wanted to compile a small list of the best comedy manga and manhwa for you to read whenever you need them the most!

Alongside stand-up shows, whole TV networks, and movies, manga/webtoons can be found taking on the comedy genre and giving us completely different pieces of work that make us laugh out loud. Of course, what makes us laugh can be subjective and one must find one that works for them. Maybe the things that make your friend laugh doesn’t make you laugh. And that’s alright! You just need to find that artist, creator, or writer that makes you smile and have that warm feeling whenever you’re reading their work! This list has a wide variety of titles that range from romantic comedies to fantasy worlds where demons exist, so something on this list is sure to be able to grab your attention and tickle your funny bone.

She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat by Sakaomi Yuzaki One day I would like to write a list of comforting manga — just wholesome stories that bring calmness into your life. If I do, this title would be in it. But it’s also a very fun comedy manga about finding a place where you can feel safe and can enjoy the things you love to do without any reproach. In She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat, Nomoto loves to cook — it calms her down, you know? But when she cooks, she tends to create a lot of food. This time around, she decides to invite her neighbor Kasuga, who loves to eat, to join her!

Show-ha Shoten! by Takeshi Obata Another great comedy manga would be Show-ha Shoten! which is a pretty recent release. It’s a story about two high schoolers who want to become stand-up comedians — each for their own reasons. This manga is filled with hilarious moments that will make you laugh until you can’t breathe. You’re easily going to get attached to the story and the characters of Azemichi and Taiyo, so get ready to follow along with their story and their dream of becoming the greatest stand-up comedians in the world!

Rainbow Days by Minami Mizuno One of the best comedy manga I’ve recently enjoyed is Rainbow Days. Minami Mizuno’s work is a high-school story about four friends supporting each other throughout their school life. Each of them has their own thing, so it’s interesting to see them be there for each other. Rainbow Days is one of those manga that makes you completely fall in love with every single character. From relationship advice to what to do on Christmas day, these four friends will feel like your best friends.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Komi Can’t Communicate by Tomohito Oda We’re all familiar with the awkwardness of high school. Been there, done that. In Komi Can’t Communicate, you’ll meet timid Tadano, who is known as a wallflower and prefers it that way. Everything suddenly changes when he meets the legendary Komi. Everyone thinks she sees herself as better than her classmates, but the truth is that she’s actually very, very awkward! She doesn’t know how to communicate and socialize with her peers. And so, Tadano agrees to help her make 100 friends.

Saphie: The One-Eyed Cat by joho Cat videos are always going to be a hit on the internet. They’re everywhere! It’s not a surprise that cats are becoming the protagonists of stories nowadays. If you have one of these furry friends, you know they are the main characters. Always. This fascinating webtoon follows Saphie, an energetic one-eyed cat who has her own things to worry about. Like chasing random objects, worrying about what to eat that day, wondering when her human family will stop enforcing small amounts of food upon her…You know, normal cat things!

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss by Sarasa Nagase, Anko Yuzu, and Mai Murasaki With a recent anime release, I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss joins what’s to be one of the most prolific genres of today: isekai. I’ve found out that whenever I read or watch an isekai story, they always end up making me laugh. Just imagine waking up in this other world where you’ve been living for a while but you hadn’t yet realized you are not really from there. And now, with this knowledge in your head, you’re going to try your hardest to survive in a world that is so far different from your own. This happens in this story when Aileen d’Autriche starts to remember all her memories from her past life when her fiancé breaks up with her in a very public way. She realizes that she has been reborn as the villain in a dating sim game. And, according to the original story, she is supposed to die at the end. Before anything tragic happens, she decides to team up with Demon King Claude and make him fall madly in love with her in order to survive.

My Love Mix-Up by Wataru Hinekure and Aruko A romantic comedy you cannot miss is My Love Mix-Up! If you have a soft spot for love triangles that confuse everyone, you’re going to adore this manga. It follows Aoiki, a high school boy who has a crush on his classmate, Hashimoto, the girl who seats next to him in class. One day, he sees that she has written the name of another boy, Ida, on her eraser. But then, everything is further complicated when Ida himself sees Aoiki holding an eraser with his name on it, making him think that Aoiki has a crush on Ida.

Hirano and Kagiura by Shou Harusono Shou Harusono has enchanted us with the hit manga Sasaki and Miyano. Now, a spin-off story about Hirano and Kagiura, who we met in the other manga, has been released! You know whenever you’re reading a manga and you wish these two characters were shown more? And maybe fall in love with each other? Oh, this is definitely Hirano and Kagiura. Basketball players, roommates, SO MUCH PINING, dorm life, and so much more is packed into this amazing, hilarious manga.

The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting by Tsukiya and Jenny McKeon If you’re in need of more comfort content, read The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting. The story is as cute as the title, I can assure you of this. Imagine the scariest man to ever grace this Earth, the right-hand man of the leader of a crime family…who is now the new babysitter of the leader’s daughter. This happens to Kirishima Tooru when he receives a new assignment — to babysit his boss’s kid daughter!

Stalker x Stalker by Merryweather Media This webtoon is hilarious. Don’t judge based on the title! Just give it a read. You’ll find that this story is going to bring a smile to your face instantly. Believe me, Stalker x Stalker is what you’ve been looking for. Remember Yuno Gasai from Future Diary? Remember her obsessive personality when it came to Yukiteru Amano and how she wanted him all to herself? Imagine if there were two of them and they fell for each other and now we have two obsessive, impulsive, possessive people doing violent and murderous things in the name of love. That’s basically what you will find inside Stalker x Stalker.

If you want more recommendations, there is another comedy manga list full of other titles that I wrote a couple of years ago. See? I’m obsessed with them. Fill up your TBR more and more! We love doing that over here.