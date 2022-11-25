Be Bold: Add Some Color to Your Bookshelves

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Have you seen the Puma Rise Tie-Dye Sneakers? They are rainbows for your feet! They’re fun and so colorful they are my favorite thing. I have been wearing them recently whenever I need a little soul lift. They just make me smile the second I look down at them. I’ve always been a person attracted to color and have early childhood memories of being infuriated that colors were gendered because it meant I was always automatically handed pink things instead of blue, my favorite color. I got very good at asking/arguing for the blue one — no shade (heh) to pink. And I know I’m not alone in having emotional responses to colors seeing as Color Psychology is a thing that exists.

As you can imagine I am absolutely drawn to the covers of books and have found myself lately reaching for colorful and bright covers. They can add a wonderful spot of color to your bookshelves, if your shelves aren’t already filled with color. But also leaving a colorful book out on your coffee table or on the corner of your work desk brightens up a space. If you wanted to go full color you can even go the route of rainbow bookshelves — of course this is how my shelves are organized! You don’t however have to go all color — I also love black, dark, and moody. You can just add one or a few very bright or colorful books to your collection for nice spots of color you can gaze at when you need a little color soul boost.

Yellow For Indoor Sunshine Lemon by Kwon Yeo-Sun, Janet Hong (Translator) This South Korean crime novel may not be sunshine bright on the inside but the paperback’s minimalist cover in its pure yellow happiness is. It is sure to add a beautiful pop of yellow wherever it is displayed. Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be by Tunde Oyeneyin Being that Oyeneyin talks about “how she has successfully created an intentional, joyful life for herself” this one at least offers brightness inside and outside of the book. Plus, the pop of color is a perfect contrast to Oyeneyin’s beautiful dark skin and bright red lipstick. I can’t help but smile back when looking at this cover.

Bright Pink For That Neon ’80s Nostalgia We Ride Upon Sticks by Quan Barry Here’s a graphic minimalist design that’s letting the bright colors do all the talking. While I am initially drawn to the hardcover because it’s a beautiful teal — seriously, all blues are my soul color — I am very excited by this pink. The ’80s neon vibe is on point and I can’t help but smile. Book design by Anna B. Knighton Her Majesty’s Royal Coven (Her Majesty’s Royal Coven #1) by Juno Dawson Confession: many times I wish that in the U.S. we could get the same cover release as the UK because often times it’s the one I prefer. In this case I am in love with the UK cover for Her Majesty’s Royal Coven. The yellow and white lettering have such a great contrast with the hot pink cover, this book beckons me.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Stop In The Name Of Read

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xóchitl González If red is your color of choice for a “pop of color” here’s a great one for fans of screen print art. Not only does the red stand out but the contrasting yellow adds an extra layer of bursting color. Cover design by Lauren Peters-Collaer

How We Fight For Our Lives by Saeed Jones Here’s a shout of red on the hardcover edition of Jones’ memoir. It’s also a great cover for fans of playing “what’s the image of?” If on the other hand you’re a fan of black with the lettering in color (basically the inverse of this HC) check out the paperback edition.

Ocean To Land, Blue and Green The Less Dead by Denise Mina This makes me think of the zinc sunscreen worn on the nose when I was a kid — and now I’ll have to go look up if that still exists. Anyhoo, if you’re a fan of green, neon, and a splash of shocking color this is your cover. Cover design and artwork by Jim Tierney The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez This gives me a hint of glow stick and I love it. It’s the kind of cover that the color choices make me instinctively want to pick it up without needing to know anything about the book. Title page art: istock.com/barsrsind | Book design by Edwin Vazquez

Hopefully these colorful covers have given you some color therapy — a thing? Who knows, but I for one enjoy looking at colors. If you’d like to gaze upon more covers here are Rioters picks for The Best Book Covers of 2021.

*If a book is missing info on the cover designer I am truly sorry. I did my best to check the book’s copyright page, publishing website page, and did an internet search but came up empty handed sometimes.