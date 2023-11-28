Quiz: Can You Guess the Last Lines from These 10 Classic Novels?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3. View All posts by Grace Lapointe

As a kid, I went through a phase of reading the first and last lines of books before starting to read the book. I already loved to write and was interested in story structures. There’s no right or wrong when it comes to your reading or writing habits, of course. Still, I don’t recommend this. The final page can be the biggest spoiler of all! I wasn’t even trying to play myself, but that’s what I ended up doing.

Worse than spoilers, though, this habit lessened the emotional impact of those final lines. When an author sticks the landing, a line that might seem banal out of context is shocking. Some last lines from novels have stuck with me for many years, even more so than their first lines. An intriguing first line promises a great story, but a perfect conclusion seems inevitable and often haunting. Some of these might seem tricky or mundane.

For a list of all the results, plus an answer key, please scroll down to the bottom of the quiz. The correct answers for each quote are bolded. Have fun! I hope this quiz reminds you why these books are considered classics or inspires you to read or reread some of them.

“He was soon borne away by the waves and lost in darkness and distance.”

A. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

B. Moby-Dick by Herman Melville

C. Dracula by Bram Stoker

D. The Call of the Wild by Jack London

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

“Who knows but that, on the lower frequencies, I speak for you?”

A. Black Boy by Richard Wright

B. Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

C. The Invisible Man by H. G. Wells

D. Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

“Centuries after, she heard the strange man saying: ‘Death by misadventure, I’m inclined to believe. Let’s go up and have another look at that window.'”

A. Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

B. Beloved by Toni Morrison

C. Passing by Nella Larsen

D. Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

“I just waited a bit, then turned back to the car, to drive off to wherever it was I was supposed to be.”

A. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

B. Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe

C. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey

D. Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

“And so we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”

A. The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway

B. Moby-Dick by Herman Melville

C. The Time Machine by H. G. Wells

D. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

“We were alone with the quiet day, and his little heart, dispossessed, had stopped.”

A. The Turn of the Screw by Henry James

B. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

C. Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

D. The Woman in White by Wilkie Collins

“Isn’t it pretty to think so?”

A. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

B. Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen

C. The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway

D. Brideshead Revisited by Evelyn Waugh

“…and they were both ever sensible of the warmest gratitude towards the persons who, by bringing her into Derbyshire, had been the means of uniting them.”

A. Mansfield Park by Jane Austen

B. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

C. The House of Mirth by Edith Wharton

D. The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling by Henry Fielding

“She called in her soul to come and see.”

A. Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston

B. Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

C. Sula by Toni Morrison

D. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë