Quiz: Can You Guess the Last Lines from These 10 Classic Novels?

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3.
As a kid, I went through a phase of reading the first and last lines of books before starting to read the book. I already loved to write and was interested in story structures. There’s no right or wrong when it comes to your reading or writing habits, of course. Still, I don’t recommend this. The final page can be the biggest spoiler of all! I wasn’t even trying to play myself, but that’s what I ended up doing.
Worse than spoilers, though, this habit lessened the emotional impact of those final lines. When an author sticks the landing, a line that might seem banal out of context is shocking. Some last lines from novels have stuck with me for many years, even more so than their first lines. An intriguing first line promises a great story, but a perfect conclusion seems inevitable and often haunting. Some of these might seem tricky or mundane.
For a list of all the results, plus an answer key, please scroll down to the bottom of the quiz. The correct answers for each quote are bolded. Have fun! I hope this quiz reminds you why these books are considered classics or inspires you to read or reread some of them.
“Centuries after, she heard the strange man saying: ‘Death by misadventure, I’m inclined to believe. Let’s go up and have another look at that window.'” A. Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy B. Beloved by Toni Morrison C. Passing by Nella Larsen D. Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf