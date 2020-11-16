11 Older And Instant Classics About Indigenous People

Tommy Orange’s debut novel won the PEN/Hemingway Award two years ago and is a great novel for book groups or to read solo. Orange presents his story, set in Oakland, California (the home of Gertrude Stein and the oft-heard phrase of Stein regarding Oakland: “there is no there, there”) and the stories of several intersecting Native people and how they converge at an Oakland pow wow. Here is a wonderful writer with a harrowing tale of urban life.