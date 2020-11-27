7 Children’s Books By Asian Writers For Everyone Looking To Diversify Their And/Or Their Kids’ TBR Pile

A young city girl named Sunflower moves to the village and falls in love with the vastness of the sky, the friendly buffaloes, and the river that seems to have no definite ending. But more often than not she also feels lonely. Then Bronze, a village boy whose inability to speak has had him ostracized by his peers, comes into the picture. The kids become the best of friends. However, Bronze’s family is barely able to feed themselves and Sunflower staying with them makes things harder. Now the question is, will Sunflower be able to stay at a place where she has finally found a brother and the happiness that every child deserves?