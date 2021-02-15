This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

BRRR! It’s the perfect time to read children’s books about snow. In many parts of the country, the weather outside is frightful. My little city rarely gets snow and even we’ve had a dusting.

Though it’s not my favorite type of weather, there is something magical about snow. When we got our quarter inch accumulation, local districts gave children an official snow day, despite the fact that they’re mostly remote. It made me smile seeing all the pictures of kids out enjoying the weather. There’s just something nostalgic about it all.

ba_newsletter_id: 141045

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Grogu and I prefer to enjoy the snow from inside.

If you, like my sidekick Grogu, prefer to enjoy the snow from a comfortable spot inside, then read on. Cuddle up with a buddy and check out these children’s books about snow!

Children’s Books About Snow

There are so many children’s books about snow that many of us know and love, so I can’t possibly include all of our favorites. Nonetheless, these books should warm you up after a day of snowball fights. Enjoy!

The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats This groundbreaking picture book has enthralled readers for decades with its simple story and endearing main character. The story follows Peter as he explores a fresh snowfall. Nothing grand happens, but that is part of the magic. We can all share in Peter’s wonder as he makes footprint patterns and tries to save a snowball for later. When The Snowy Day was published, there were no children’s books centered on a Black protagonist. Ezra Jack Keats gave us #BlackBoyJoy long before most people acknowledged we needed it.

Snow by Sam Usher Snow follows young Sam, a boy excited for a snow day. He’s thrilled that instead of going to school, he gets to play in the snow. He is eager to join in all of the snow day fun, but he has to wait for his granddad. Sam impatiently waits and watches as other kids head off to the park. However, in the end it’s worth the wait!

Snowy Day by Anabel Soto and Jillian Dister Follow the adventurous Ari and her mother as they explore the snow in this cute rhyming tale. While Ari makes new memories, her mother relives her own childhood adventures. Readers will enjoy the fun tone of the book and the fabulous illustrations. As a bonus, it features a multiracial family with a white mother and biracial child.

Snow by Uri Shulevitz Shulevitz’s sweet tale of a boy and his dog won both a Caldecott Honor and a New York Times Outstanding Book of the Year. This story is primarily picture driven, making it perfect for children of any age. While adults doubt that any real snow will fall, the boy and his dog have faith that something amazing is coming. When it turns out they’re right, they celebrate by enjoying the snowy day.

Lewis’ Snow Day by Morgan Roberts Poor Lewis has his big plans ruined by a snowstorm in this cute picture book. Though he’s disappointed, he decides not to wallow. Instead, he makes the best of the situation and enjoys himself. This is a fun story with a valuable lesson about dealing with the unexpected.

The Snow Day by Komoko Sakai Sakai’s tale follows a rabbit who has the day off from school because of snow. Though rabbit is excited about the snow day, he is also worried. His father was supposed to fly home, but the plane is grounded due to the weather. Full of both joy and longing, the book eventually has a happy ending.

Into the Snow by Yuki Kaneko and Masamitsu Saito Kaneko perfectly captures the voice of a child in this 2016 feel-good story. As in most books on this list, the simple story details the child’s snowy explorations. It also celebrates the bond between mother and child, leaving readers feeling safe and warm.

Mimi and Bear in the Snow by Janee Trasler This adorable board book follows Mimi on snowy adventure. When Mimi ice skates and plays and enjoys the snow, Bear is always there. But when Bear goes missing, what will Mimi do?

Millions of Snowflakes by Mary McKenna Siddals and Elizabeth Sayles In this simple rhyming book, a little girl enjoys the snow. She tastes individual snowflakes, catches snowflakes on her nose, and makes snow angels. The illustrations grow larger as you read, even capturing intricate snowflakes up close. The story also teaches basic counting.

In the Snow by Elizabeth Spurr and Manelle Oliphant This is another snowy rhyming tale. It follows an adorable child as she plays in the snow. In the Snow features all of the familiar activities — making a snowman, sledding, and having a chilly good time!

Hopefully these books will make your winter a bit warmer. If you still want more snow, check out this list of 12 Snow Picture Books.