8 Children’s Books About Rocks…That Rock!

I have yet to meet a kid who doesn’t love rocks. Any kind of rock, really. Gravel on a path, landscaping rocks, rocks in other people’s yards, gemstones and geodes — you name it, they usually love it. And if they’re anything like my kid, they’ll say things like, “I’m going to put this in my pocket to take home and save.” And then they’ll add it to their ever-growing collection on a shelf in their room.

I mean, what’s not to love, right? Rocks can tell us all about the history of the Earth if we know what to look for. Plus, many of them are cool shapes and textures or just feel really good to hold or fidget with. But learning more about rocks can unlock a whole new world for a child, and books are a great way to do that.