20 Great Books About Music for Young Readers

When 10-year-old Max Chu decides his music instructor is evil, he wishes for a way out of performing in his big concert. Unfortunately, Mylo Zapp is the creature who hears Max’s wish. Mylo is an aspiring entrepreneur who isn’t supposed to grant wishes or even leave his home planet, but he convinces Max that he can help with the evil music teacher. Soon, magical twists are ruining everything and reality is spiraling out of control. Max will have to overcome his fears and face the big stage if he wants to save the world.