This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for children’s books about frogs, you’ve come to the right place. There are so many reasons why you might be looking for a stash of great frog books. Maybe you have a mini scientist on your hands, looking to celebrate the little amphibian who pops up so often in children’s pop culture. What better way to encourage this than to create an outing to ignite that fire! Grab a magnifying glass, pack some of these books, and head to the pond for an afternoon of frog exploration.

Maybe you’re looking for a different reason. This time of year, when summer camps and library programs are kicking into high gear, there are fun themes popping up everywhere. While oceans, occupations, and decade themes are always fun, there is always room for some animal goodness. Why not frogs? Any good deep dive on a topic for kids will strive to include some fiction and nonfiction in the mix. Children love to explore the fantastical, research facts, and then compare the information through responses, art projects, and play.

Whatever your reason for tracking down these children’s books about frogs, I hope you find something that meets your needs and leads to a frog-tastic time.

I Don’t Want to Be a Frog by Dev Petty and Mike Boldt Poor Frog doesn’t want to be wet and slimy! In a conversation with his father that will be familiar to those who have been stuck in the endless loop of “what about…” with a child, Frog despairs that he’ll never be another animal. A surprise ending has Frog understanding that it’s truly best to be himself.

Ribbit! by Rodrigo Folgueira and Poly Bernatene A group of frogs struggles with a crisis when a small pink pig sits in the middle of their pond, copying their “ribbit” with no explanation. What is the pig doing? Animals from all over try to solve the puzzle with no luck, until realization comes in the form of friendship.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

If You Give a Frog a Piece of Matzah by Rachel Shifra Tal and Carrie Truitt A fun and engaging story of Pesach, told at a Passover sedar, If You Give A Frog A Piece of Matzah departs from the formula the title suggests to share the narrative of the Jewish holiday. A boy and his frog friend sit together at the table as the tale unwinds, ending with the frog wishing he could be Jewish, too. Crisp illustrations bring both the frog and the story to life.

A Frog Ate My Sandwich! by Christine Durkin and Mousam Banerjee If you’re looking for children’s books about frogs with a side of wacky adventure, look no further than this adventurous tale. Caden and Nate are shocked when they find out a frog has snuck along with them to elementary school. Hijinks ensue as their new friend causes an uproar throughout the day!

The Icky Sticky Frog by Dawn Bentley and Salina Yoon Best for toddlers and preschoolers, this little book packs a big punch, even without the rubbery, stretchy tongue on the front! An enjoyable cadence and basic science concepts makes this a perfect read-aloud for science time or just general enjoyment!

National Geographic Readers: Frogs! By Elizabeth Carney National Geographic is the biggest name in the business for a reason. As a teacher, I knew these easy readers were great for early research projects, but once I became a librarian, I learned that children gravitate towards these books for pleasure reading. I think it’s the large photographs and simple facts. If a kid in your life is looking for some nonfiction about frogs, I suggest you start here.

Fanatical About Frogs by Owen Davey Flying Eye Books are typically very aesthetically pleasing, and this book doesn’t disappoint. Owen Davey has an entire series of animal books that combines facts with striking stylistic illustrations. Fanatical About Frogs is a gorgeous nonfiction title that is as interesting to look at as it is valuable for its educational purpose.

From Tadpole to Frog by Wendy Pfeffer and Holly Keller Another classic series, the Let’s Read and Find Out books have been huge for decades. This particular title walks readers through the lifecycle of a frog, pairing informative text with realistic illustrations. If your young reader enjoys this, there are dozens more in the series to continue the learning!

Looking for more fabulous frog content? Check out this history of Frog and Toad. Happy reading!