When Disaster Strikes: Children’s Books About Floods & Hurricanes

This is a beautifully illustrated picture book about a young boy experiencing a hurricane. The narrator loves a bedraggled dock at the edge of town. He fishes there, swims, and plays at the dock. One day, the air feels different, and a hurricane arrives. Everyone huddles in their homes, and when it’s over, the town has a lot of damage. The dock has mostly washed away. The boy wants to rebuild it, but everyone is too busy repairing their homes. He begins to do it by himself, but as he works, more and more people are able to help, until the dock is even better than it was before. This is part of a picture book series about natural disasters.