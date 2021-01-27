Children’s Book Illustrators on Etsy and Society6

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of art from a children’s book illustrator, look no further! Many illustrators have their own Etsy or Society6 shops where fans can purchase prints from the books they’ve done or original pieces of work, be it in the same medium as their book work or not.

For those who love art but maybe aren’t familiar with the books that these artists have worked on, it’s also a treat to discover creative, moving work and then trace their names back to children’s books.

Find below a wide range of children’s book illustrators who have their own shops on Etsy and/or Society6. I’ve linked to one item from each shop, but it’s absolutely worth clicking through to peruse their talent (and, of course, treat yourself to something that catches your eye!). Noted with each illustrator is a book or two they’ve worked on. Chances are you’ll want to pick those up if you haven’t already!

Hatem Aly

Aly’s work is front and center in a wide range of picture books, as well as juvenile and middle grade reads, including The Proudest Blue and Meet Yasmin.

There are a few rad prints in Aly’s shop, available on a wide array of products. I’m a big fan of this bold black cat.

Matthew Cordell

Cordell’s award-winning illustrations grace books like Wolf In The Snow, for which he won a Caldecott, as well as Hello, Neighbor: The Kind and Caring World of Mister Rogers.

Cordell’s Etsy shop isn’t expansive, but it does offer great prints, such as the explorers one above.

Tyler Feder

Dancing At the Pity Party, a YA graphic novel, launched Feder’s career in kid lit, and her sophomore book, Bodies Are Cool, is a body positive picture book for preschoolers. But chances are, you’ve seen Feder’s work prior to her breakout.

The bodies she represents are so full of joy and diversity, and the above is Asteria, part of her collection of goddess illustrations.

Susie Ghahremani

Ghahremani is one of my favorite illustrators, and her work has been part of her own children’s books Stack The Cats and Balance the Birds. She’s also collaborated on other great picture books, including She Wanted To Be Haunted and What Will Grow?

In Ghahremani’s Etsy shop, you’ll find not only art, but all kinds of cool bling, journals, notepads, and even cute clothing like the stack of cats body suit for babies above. If you’re an animal lover, this shop will keep you coming back.

Michaela Goade

We Are Water Protectors, Dreamers, and Where Are You From? are among Goade’s children’s books, and in 2021, readers will be treated to more with I Sang You Down From The Stars.

Goade’s Etsy shop features prints from books like We Are Water Protectors (above), as well as other illustrations, stickers, and even tea towels.

Shari Halpern

Halpern’s art is so child-friendly and chances are if you’ve spent any time with kid’s books, you’ve seen it. Her work can be seen in story time staples like I Love Trucks, I Love Bugs, Fall Leaves Fall, and more.

Find prints, face masks, pins, and more in Halpern’s shop. Her bright, colorful, and energetic prints would look so great in a child’s room, including this Smell The Flowers art featuring a kitty in a jumper.

Vashti Harrison

From board books to stunning picture books, Harrison’s incredibly inclusive art is swoon-worthy. You’ve seen it on books ranging from Little Leaders to Little Legends, Hair Love, and the forthcoming Ambitious Girl, among others.

Beautiful, bold, and yet still dreamy, this Creative Space print is just perfect. Find it and so many other cool prints and other goods in Harrison’s Society6 shop.

Aaliya Jaleel

If you haven’t yet enjoyed Jaleel’s incredible picture book work, get your hands on Under My Hijab, Muslim Girls Rise, and Ali and the Moon, then prepare for even more of her work in the forthcoming Hannah and the Ramadan Gift.

From rad cats to hijabi baddies, you’re going to want every single sticker in Jaleel’s shop, PinkChaiStudios.

Lita Judge

Judge is both a writer and illustrator, and her work has been seen in picture books through young adult nonfiction. Her titles include When You Need Wings, Mary’s Monster, and the forthcoming Even The Smallest Will Grow.

Judge has animal art galore in her shop, as well as prints from the books she’s written and illustrated. I’m completely taken with her Mary Shelley piece above, from her book on Shelley.

Grace Lin

Highly decorated and award-winning writer-illustrator Lin’s work includes A Big Mooncake for Little Star, Where The Mountain Meets the Moon, and Dim Sum for Everyone!

Lin doesn’t open her Etsy shop all the time, so when you can catch it, you absolutely need to. The above print, Alice Begins to Read, is among several outstanding pieces you can snag.

Keith Negley

Negley both illustrates picture books written by others, as well as writes and illustrates his own work. His books include The Boy and the Wild Blue Girl, Art Is Life: The Life of Artist Keith Haring, and Mary Wears What She Wants.

Several prints from Negley’s books, including the above from Mary Wears What She Wants, are available in his Society6 shop. But you’ll also find original art, available not only as prints but a wide variety of different products.

James E. Ransome

The Bell Rang, Before She Was Harriet, and The Nutcracker in Harlem are among Ransome’s powerful and immersive works.

Ransome showcases a number of stunning prints in his Etsy shop. including this beautiful, diverse summer reading piece.

Lee White

White’s art features more sparse design with a lot of action, as seen in Kate, Who Tamed The Wind. Though Lee’s work hasn’t been as widespread in children’s books as some of the others above, chances are we’ll be seeing more and more soon.

What a fabulous piece featuring what looks to be a girl enjoying a book with her cat, only to discover the magic of an octopus overhead. Lee’s prints are a treat.