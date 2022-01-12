Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for January 12, 2022 Deals Jan 12, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. AfterShock ComicsToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by AfterShock Comics Featured Deals $0.99 Dragon Pearl by Yoon Ha Lee Get This Deal $1.99 The GayBCs by M.L. Webb Get This Deal $1.99 Cold-Blooded Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce Get This Deal $2.99 The Train to Impossible Places by P.G. Bell Get This Deal