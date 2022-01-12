Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for January 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
AfterShock Comics

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by AfterShock Comics

Featured Deals

Dragon Pearl
$0.99 Dragon Pearl by Yoon Ha Lee
Get This Deal
The GayBCs
$1.99 The GayBCs by M.L. Webb
Get This Deal
Cold-Blooded Myrtle
$1.99 Cold-Blooded Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce
Get This Deal
The Train to Impossible Places
$2.99 The Train to Impossible Places by P.G. Bell
Get This Deal