the cover of Sparkella
News

New Children’s Book by Channing Tatum Inspired by His Daughter

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, which just published yesterday, is the second children’s book by actor Channing Tatum. It follows Sparkella as she prepares for her first sleepover with friend Tam.

Tatum got the inspiration for the glittery and sparkly character Sparkella from his 9-year-old daughter Evie. The picture book series overall is about a young girl building self-esteem and the relationship she has with her father.

Channing Tatum is also set to star as Sparkella’s father in the adaptation of the first book in the series, The One and Only Sparkella.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy