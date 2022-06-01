New Children’s Book by Channing Tatum Inspired by His Daughter

The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, which just published yesterday, is the second children’s book by actor Channing Tatum. It follows Sparkella as she prepares for her first sleepover with friend Tam.

Tatum got the inspiration for the glittery and sparkly character Sparkella from his 9-year-old daughter Evie. The picture book series overall is about a young girl building self-esteem and the relationship she has with her father.

Channing Tatum is also set to star as Sparkella’s father in the adaptation of the first book in the series, The One and Only Sparkella.