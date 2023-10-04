Ed Young Dies at 91, After 60+ Year Career As a Children’s Author and Illustrator

Children’s author and illustrator Ed Young passed away at the age of 91 on September 29th in his home in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. He leaves behind a vast legacy — the multiple Caldecott Medal-winning author wrote 17 children’s books and illustrated over 80. His books often contained the fantastical — fairy tales, folktales, and poetry, rounded out with details of his life as a Chinese immigrant and traditional Chinese storytelling.

Though his career as a children’s author was long and illustrious, it’s wasn’t always what he had in mind. After he immigrated to the U.S., he studied architecture in California and Illinois, and got his bachelor’s in art. He also studied and taught in New York City at Pratt Institute, after which he got a job with a Manhattan design studio. It was while at this studio that he developed the habit of drawing Central Park Zoo animals during his lunch breaks.