Fall Reading Mood Recommendations, Slasher Thrillers, and More Literary Library News
Here’s what’s happened in the literary library world over the last week: lots of author profiles on Sally Rooney, fall reading vibe recommendations, and Hispanic Heritage Month picks.
Collection Development Corner
Publishing News
Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez is facing a plagiarism lawsuit over her new children’s book.
Publishers are trying to publish skinnier books to cut down on money and emissions. But perhaps there are other options available to them?
The hidden environmental costs of using AI chatbots.
What’s missing in the “diversity in publishing” discourse.
New & Upcoming Titles
Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus announces a new memoir, Fahrenheit-182, coming out in April 2025.
Librarian Mychal Threets is publishing his debut picture book in 2026.
11 notable fashion books out this fall.
6 new books to read for Hispanic Heritage Month.
5 new mysteries to read this fall.
The best SFF books of 2024…so far.
Fall picks from Crime Reads, Kirkus, LitHub.
Weekly picks from Crime Reads, LitHub, New York Times.
What Your Patrons Are Hearing About
Entitlement – Rumaan Alam (The Atlantic, New York Times, NPR, Washington Post)
Want: Sexual Fantasies – Anonymous; edited by Gillian Anderson (Esquire, New York Times, People, Washington Post)
Connie: A Memoir – Connie Chung (New York Times, People, USA Today, Washington Post)
She-Wolves: The Untold History of Women on Wall Street – Paulina Bren (New York Times, Washington Post)
Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success – Russ Buettner & Susanne Craig (New York Times, Washington Post)
Kingmaker: Pamela Harriman’s Astonishing Life of Power, Seduction, and Intrigue – Sonia Purnell (New York Times, Washington Post)
Runaway Train: or, The Story of My Life So Far – Eric Roberts (LA Times, People)
RA/Genre Resources
Sally Rooney is the talk of the town, with profiles in The London Times, Time, and Vulture.
18 authors talk about the best thing happening in SFF right now, and what we need more of.
63 reading recommendations based on every fall reading vibe.
On the Riot
8 of the best new funny books for kids.
6 new books for better living and self-improvement.
10 blockbuster YA books to order for the summer and fall.
10 new queer SF books — from cozy to cataclysmic.
The best new weekly book releases to TBR.
Award-nominated books to read with your book club.
All Things Comics
The 2024 Ignatz Award winners have been announced.
Here’s the trailer for Heartstopper, Season 3.
On the Riot
8 captivating comics about cults.
Audiophilia
Saoirse Ronan is set to narrate a new audiobook version of Colm Tóibín’s Brooklyn.
Chilling YA dark academia audiobooks.
Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists
Children/Teens
15 picture books that celebrate Hispanic & Latine heritage.
Adults
11 essential works on extremism.
10 literary books that made Charlie Jane Anders a better science fiction writer.
On the Riot
10 great middle grade reads for Hispanic Heritage Month.
10 steamy romantasy books to make you blush.
8 slasher books to make your September scary.
9 twisted SF novels about time travel.
8 of the best literary mysteries and thrillers.
8 enthralling dark fantasy and horror short story collections.
Level Up (Library Reads)
Do you take part in Library Reads, the monthly list of best books selected by librarians only? We’ve made it easy for you to find eligible diverse titles to nominate. Kelly Jensen has a guide to discovering upcoming diverse books, and Edelweiss has a new catalog dedicated to diverse titles, which is managed by Early Word Galley Chatter Vicki Nesting. Check it out!
