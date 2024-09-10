Readers’ Advisory Tools, Fall Picks, and More Literary Library News
Welcome to Check Your Shelf. This issue has fall picks, helpful readers’ advisory tools, and a handy guide to the extended Elizabeth Strout literary universe. Let’s dive in!
Collection Development Corner
Publishing News
More on the backlash from NaNoWriMo saying that it was classist and ableist to condemn AI.
Money, merit, and the economy of favors: three proposals to improve class diversity in the literary community.
AI will never understand what makes writing great.
New & Upcoming Titles
Doris Kearns Goodwin is writing her first children’s book.
Cover reveal for Emma Donoghue’s latest historical fiction novel, The Paris Express.
Fall picks from Brightly (YA), L.A. Times, New York Times (fiction/poetry, nonfiction), Time, Vulture, Washington Post.
Weekly picks from Crime Reads, LitHub, New York Times.
September picks from Amazon.
What Your Patrons Are Hearing About
Lovely One – Ketanji Brown Jackson (Washington Post)
The Life Impossible – Matt Haig (New York Times)
Guide Me Home – Attica Locke (People)
Blue Sisters – Coco Mellors (New York Times)
Tell Me Everything – Elizabeth Strout (Datebook)
RA/Genre Resources
What we talk about when we talk about “spicy” books.
A look at the Elizabeth Strout literary universe.
Why we need complicated final girls.
The temporary license of literary bratdom.
On the Riot
The best new weekly YA picks.
The best new books of September, plus September’s best queer books.
September picks for mysteries/thrillers, romance, SFF, horror, nonfiction, children’s.
The best book club picks of September.
The best resources to up your reader’s advisory knowledge.
All Things Comics
Andrew Aydin, John Lewis’ co-author for March, is publishing two new American history comic series.
On the Riot
8 slick new comics coming out in September.
YA comics & graphic novels for fans of Studio Ghibli.
Audiophilia
The September 2024 Earphones Award winners have been announced.
Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists
Children/Teens
10 books for young readers who enjoy The Rainbow Fish.
9 wonderful picture books that celebrate grandparents.
Kid detective books to read right now.
20 books for middle schoolers.
14 YA books with secret societies.
Adults
8 books about youthful mistakes that come back to haunt you.
5 sci-fi stories about body hopping.
10 books about the sea by writers of color.
6 choose-your-own-adventure books for infinite reading possibilities.
What to read if you love Only Murders in the Building.
On the Riot
8 picture books about friendship to warm your heart.
Level Up (Library Reads)
Do you take part in Library Reads, the monthly list of best books selected by librarians only? We’ve made it easy for you to find eligible diverse titles to nominate. Kelly Jensen has a guide to discovering upcoming diverse books, and Edelweiss has a new catalog dedicated to diverse titles, which is managed by Early Word Galley Chatter Vicki Nesting. Check it out!
