The Internet Archive Has Been Hacked, and More Publishing & Library News
Let’s catch up on some news from the publishing and library worlds, plus a bunch of new and upcoming titles you’ll want to have on your collection development radar! (Wonder how many libraries have started getting patron requests for the new Taylor Swift book…)
Publishing News
Sourcebooks and Cosmopolitan are teaming up for a new imprint.
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is moving into physical publishing.
Library News
The Internet Archive was recently hacked, exposing the data of 31 million users.
The Pima County Library District (AZ) has paused plans to close libraries after the community expressed concerns.
The Fairfax County Library (VA) is the latest library system to potentially turn to Congress to address rising ebook costs.
Amazon announces its first color Kindle. Honestly, I’m surprised it’s taken this long.
New & Upcoming Books
Gird your hold lists, everyone: Taylor Swift is publishing a 256-page book about the Eras Tour.
Flatiron is publishing a new book by Melinda French Gates.
Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben are teaming up for Reese’s debut suspense novel.
Salman Rushdie is publishing his first work of fiction since his attack in 2022.
Ken Follett’s next novel will probe the mysteries of Stonehenge.
Pope Francis will publish the first memoir from a sitting pontiff.
New Nordic mysteries & thrillers to read this fall.
2025 books by Black authors to preorder ASAP.
5 highly-anticipated SFF books for 2025.
8 new family thrillers to devour.
8 of the best new middle grade adventure novels.
And here’s a fun little surprise: Barnes & Noble has kicked off the Best of 2024 season with a huge collection of lists! There are more categories than I can list out, but you can check out all of the categories here.
Did Barnes & Noble get your favorites from 2024? Or are you more excited about the books coming out in 2025? Let us know!