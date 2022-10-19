Quiz: How Well Do You Remember CHARLOTTE’S WEB?

Charlotte’s Web has long been a classic since its publication in the 20th century. Upon rereading the middle grade novel in preparation for writing this quiz, I was surprised but not shocked about how much of the story holds up. In fact, without a few tiny details, Charlotte’s Web reads like a timeless story that could exist at any time, including today. What I love about this story is the way it juxtaposes innocence alongside the darkness of death. Indeed, Charlotte’s Web is much darker than I remembered. But maybe that’s a good thing. Death pierces childhood for many kids. Why should they be immune from the sting of mortality?

This book is also a great testament to friendship and helping other people out, most notably the beloved character of Charlotte, a barn spider who strikes up a bond with a little pig. Charlotte isn’t the only friend the pig makes. The rest of the barn is also invested in maintaining harmony. Anyone who has ever had more than one pet at the same time can attest to the camaraderie and connection that happens when animals bind together. The result is a tale that emphasizes the importance and bond of friendship through good times and bad.

And without further ado…take this quiz to see how much of a Charlotte’s Web fan you are.