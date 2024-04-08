10 of the Best Chaise Lounges for Reading In Style

A chaise lounge is the meeting point between a sofa and a chair: it’s a chair long enough to put your feet up. That’s a pretty basic concept, so the designs — and price points — run the gamut. I’ve selected ten of the best options, with the most ergonomic options at the top and the chaise lounges that are optimized most for style at the bottom. You can put up your feet and read in any of these, but some of them are also comfortable enough to fall asleep in, while others are show-stopper centerpieces of a room.

Without further ado, here are ten of the best chaise lounges to read in, from the most ergonomic options to the most stylish.