Riot Headline Libraries Are More Popular Than Ever and Library Workers Don’t Earn Livable Wages: The State of U.S. Public Libraries
Image of moon phase book mark
Book Fetish

Celestial Bookmarks to Mark Your Space

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Who can resist celestial bookmarks? Certainly not me, which is why I’ve highlighted zodiac bookmarks before, as well as an array of space gifts for book lovers.

Whether you’re an avid fan of all things night and sky or simply love the array of colors that show up in a celestial work of art, this collection of celestial bookmarks will help you not only save your space (heh) in your current read, but they’ll get you dreaming about the universe and beyond, too.

Included in this gallery of galaxies are constellations you might be familiar with, as well as creations entirely of someone’s imagination. You’ll find acrylic bookmarks alongside wooden or metal page saves, as well as magnetic and other options for page-saving. There are a number of color palettes and patterns, too, ensuring that no matter what you find appealing, you’ll be able to find the perfect celestial bookmark for your collection (because all readers have collections, whether they’re traditional bookmarks or less traditional). I’ve included some moons and suns integrated with animals and symbols that tie into celestial systems as well.

Let’s head to space and ensure that we never lose our space, either (Sorry not sorry).

Serene and Stunning Celestial Bookmarks

Image of a white bookmark with gold foil on an open book. The bookmark features the moon phases between two open hands and two half moons facing in opposite directions.

This is a gorgeous rose gold celestial bookmark featuring the moon phases, a set of starry hands, and radiating half moons/suns. $7

Image of five resin bookmarks with bright colors, moons, and constellations.

Pop a colorful resin bookmark between the pages and see the sun, moon, stars,, and loads of fun planets. $10

Four bookmarks, each featuring reds and oranges or blues and browns, alongside a sun, moon, and mountains and deserts.

Marrying the desert with the sun and moon, as well as the mountains with the sun and the moon, these landscape bookmarks marry celestial with natural in a really neat way. $12 for a set of four.

Image of a white bookmark inside a book. The bookmark features two intertwined serpents, one gold and one white, among stars.

I may not be the biggest serpent fan, but I am a huge fan of this celestial serpent bookmark. $5, with options for foil and paper color.

Three deep blue bookmarks. The top features a golden sun. The center has golden moon phases. The bottom has three circles of stars.

The blue on these bookmarks only makes the sun, moon, and stars in their gold foil pop. $3 each.

Six staggered wooden bookmarks on a white background. Each bookmark has a celestial theme, including moon phases, moons with flowers, exploding stars, and a starry serpent.

Wooden bookmarks are always my favorite, and this array of options for a celestial wooden bookmark is making me think I may need to buy one. $10 each.

A white hand holds four variations of a brightly colored celestial bookmark.

I’ve got a celestial bookmark from The Quirky Cup and it’s one of my favorites. These are well-made, with beautiful designs and rich, vibrant colors. Choose your color option and design. $12

A collection of small macrame bookmarks in earthy colors, each featuring a half moon on it.

This macrame bookmark could have fit nicely in a roundup of boho bookish goods, but it also is a perfect option for a celestial style bookmark with a twist. I’m eyeing the green one…and the mustard one. $9 each.

A white bookmark with black moon phases. Inside the moon phases are stars.

The black on white moon phases was enough to make this worth sharing, but the little gold leaf with the tassel makes this bookmark perfect. $6

Image of a bookmark shaped like an owl. Inside, the owl includes a mountain range, evergreen trees, and a night sky.

SWOON (and it’s leather!). $10

A purple bookmark covered in books, moons, and stars. It sits on a pink background.

What could be more after a moon-loving, book-reading person’s heart than a moon book bookmark? $3 and up.

Image of a beaded bookmark. It sits on an open book. One side of the bookmark has a full moon, and the other side of the bookmark has the moon phases.

You choose which moon phase you’d like on this long, beaded bookmark. $12 and up.

Three bookmarks featuring the moon phases are on top of an open book. They are blue, pink, and gray-purple in color, left to right.

Looking for a magnetic moon phase bookmark? Here you go — and you can choose from a few color options. $3 and up.

Image of a purple bookmark with cream colored stars, a moon, and a sun inside an open book. There are flower petals on the book, too.

Go dreamy with this sun and moon bookmark. $6

Image of a white bookmark featuring three different moths. The moths include within them moons, stars, and suns.

There are so many great bookmarks in this roundup, but this celestial moths offering may be my favorite. The details are great, as is the limited use of color. $5 and up.