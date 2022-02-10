Celestial Bookmarks to Mark Your Space

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Who can resist celestial bookmarks? Certainly not me, which is why I’ve highlighted zodiac bookmarks before, as well as an array of space gifts for book lovers.

Whether you’re an avid fan of all things night and sky or simply love the array of colors that show up in a celestial work of art, this collection of celestial bookmarks will help you not only save your space (heh) in your current read, but they’ll get you dreaming about the universe and beyond, too.

Included in this gallery of galaxies are constellations you might be familiar with, as well as creations entirely of someone’s imagination. You’ll find acrylic bookmarks alongside wooden or metal page saves, as well as magnetic and other options for page-saving. There are a number of color palettes and patterns, too, ensuring that no matter what you find appealing, you’ll be able to find the perfect celestial bookmark for your collection (because all readers have collections, whether they’re traditional bookmarks or less traditional). I’ve included some moons and suns integrated with animals and symbols that tie into celestial systems as well.

Let’s head to space and ensure that we never lose our space, either (Sorry not sorry).

Serene and Stunning Celestial Bookmarks

This is a gorgeous rose gold celestial bookmark featuring the moon phases, a set of starry hands, and radiating half moons/suns. $7

Pop a colorful resin bookmark between the pages and see the sun, moon, stars,, and loads of fun planets. $10

Marrying the desert with the sun and moon, as well as the mountains with the sun and the moon, these landscape bookmarks marry celestial with natural in a really neat way. $12 for a set of four.

I may not be the biggest serpent fan, but I am a huge fan of this celestial serpent bookmark. $5, with options for foil and paper color.

The blue on these bookmarks only makes the sun, moon, and stars in their gold foil pop. $3 each.

Wooden bookmarks are always my favorite, and this array of options for a celestial wooden bookmark is making me think I may need to buy one. $10 each.

I’ve got a celestial bookmark from The Quirky Cup and it’s one of my favorites. These are well-made, with beautiful designs and rich, vibrant colors. Choose your color option and design. $12

This macrame bookmark could have fit nicely in a roundup of boho bookish goods, but it also is a perfect option for a celestial style bookmark with a twist. I’m eyeing the green one…and the mustard one. $9 each.

The black on white moon phases was enough to make this worth sharing, but the little gold leaf with the tassel makes this bookmark perfect. $6

SWOON (and it’s leather!). $10

What could be more after a moon-loving, book-reading person’s heart than a moon book bookmark? $3 and up.

You choose which moon phase you’d like on this long, beaded bookmark. $12 and up.

Looking for a magnetic moon phase bookmark? Here you go — and you can choose from a few color options. $3 and up.

Go dreamy with this sun and moon bookmark. $6

There are so many great bookmarks in this roundup, but this celestial moths offering may be my favorite. The details are great, as is the limited use of color. $5 and up.