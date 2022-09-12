Celebrating Banned Books Week 2022

The Importance of Observation

The heat on censorship has been rising in America. Just last month in the Commonwealth of Virginia, where I teach and work, a case challenging the obscenity of Gender Queer and A Court of Mist and Fury was dismissed. In this instance, the challenger was trying to not only get these books banned from schools and libraries, but also to prevent booksellers in Virginia Beach from providing them to their customers. Public libraries face threats to funding and collection development.

It is more important now than ever to speak out and stand up for citizens’ right to read. While people who want to ban or censor books are in the minority, just 29% of voters want to challenge books in public libraries and 33% want to remove books from shelves in school libraries, these percentages can have a big impact on a community if they are the only ones making any noise.

Observing Banned Books Week reminds us to educate ourselves on which books are being challenged. The American Library Association has a list of the top 10 challenged books by year. The lists are always changing, and you might be surprised what books are on it from year to year. Gender Queer, published in 2019, was the most challenged book of 2021 and in 2020 it was Melissa, published in 2015. These books were published years before they were most challenged. The 2021 and 2020 lists include books that many consider classics such as The Bluest Eye, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Of Mice and Men.