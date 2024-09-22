Celebrate the Season with These Children’s Books About Fall

This middle grade novel is a super fun mix of Indigenous American folklore in a contemporary setting. Ray Halfmoon, a member of the Cherokee Nation, lives with his grandpa Charlie in Chicago after his parents’ death when he was a child. For the last year, Mel Roberts and her mother, who are Muscogee, have lived with them, and Mel and Ray have quickly become the best of friends. Great Grandfather Bat is recovering from a wing injury in their yard and asks for Ray’s help in traveling to the Great Ball Game outside Macon, GA, an animal vs. bird baseball game. Gray Squirrel also wants to come along. It’s easy enough to convince Grandpa Charlie, whose old flame lives nearby. But the road trip isn’t without its problems.