Get Ready for Nonfiction November! Here’s How to Celebrate

Nonfiction November is a month-long reading initiative where booklovers everywhere attempt to read as many nonfiction books as possible. Whether you’re a regular nonfiction reader or are just trying to branch out to different genres for the month of November, Nonfiction November is a great challenge — and a great way to connect with other readers.

Throughout the month of November, join in on readathons and events built to help kickstart your nonfiction reading adventure! Reading initiatives like this are a great way to connect with the book community, challenge yourself to read more, check off a stack of books from your ever-growing TBR list (yes, we know), and/or pick up new books you might not have thought to read otherwise. In other words, there are approximately one million reasons to participate in Nonfiction November and absolutely zero reasons to not give it a try.

So what are you waiting for? Ready to jump in and participate in the month-long fun that is Nonfiction November? Of course you are. Here’s how you can celebrate.

How to Celebrate Nonfiction November First of all, take to Twitter! The hashtag #NonfictionNovember is already blowing up on Twitter, with many excited readers sharing their prompts and TBRs for the month. Feel free to take prompt ideas or book ideas from them. Or tweet your own personal reading lists/reading prompts. Or just read the tweets to let their excitement rub off on you as the month begins.

Oh, and while you’re on Twitter, don’t forget to follow the Nonfiction November account, maintained by nonfiction book aficionado ABookOlive.

ABookOlive also has a YouTube account, where she’s shared her personal goals for Nonfiction November and tips for how you can join in. To get you going in the challenge, she always offers up four keywords to look for when choosing your books. Of course, they’re not necessary for you to use. It’s just to keep things fun. This year’s key words are: Record, Element, Border, and Secret. She’s also offered some personal recommendations for books you can read this month.

Nonfiction November can also be found on other social media platforms. Be sure to check out the Goodreads group. There’s even an Instagram challenge happening, so make sure you participate in that as well if you love Bookstagram. More of a BookTok person? You guessed it: Nonfiction November is on TikTok as well.

Looking for ways to make time for reading nonfiction during Nonfiction November? Let me tell you about my new favorite discovery: Silent Book Clubs. When you participate in Silent Book Clubs, you just bring whatever book you want to read, sit with other people who want to spend time reading, and just read books. Silently. Bring your nonfiction stack with you throughout the month of November. The best part? If you can’t find a Silent Book Club in-person near you, there are also online Silent Book Clubs so you can participate in readathons in real time with other people, no matter where you live. It’s literally my new favorite thing, and it’s perfect for this November challenge.

What Should You Read for Nonfiction November What should you read for Nonfiction November? Well, the short answer is read whatever you want to read! As long as it’s nonfiction, of course. But if you’re looking for a little bit more guidance, here are some lists that can help.

If you’re like me, you’re hungry to read the latest nonfiction releases so you can be up on what everyone else is talking about. So you’ll want to read from the best new nonfiction of October, or the best new nonfiction of November. Want to just start with the best of the best? Try out 20 of the best nonfiction books of the decade.

You might be looking for something a little more specific, though.

For fiction fans, nonfiction might be a little out of your wheelhouse, so here are some nonfiction recommendations based on your favorite novels.

Normally a comics reader? Try out this list of 10 fascinating graphic nonfiction books for curious minds.

Science fans, you’ll want to check out this list of the 8 best nonfiction books about the senses.

And if you’re generally a YA reader, definitely take a look at this guide to YA nonfiction to get some ideas for what to read this month.

Memoirs are one of the most popular types of nonfiction. And with good reason! So don’t forget to check out 20 of the most influential memoirs of all time.

If you prefer audiobooks to print, here are 6 of the best audiobooks for Nonfiction November.

Or just keep it simple. Here are 10 Books to Add to Your TBR for #NonfictionNovember.

Once Nonfiction November is over, what’s up next for you? Are you going to keep the nonfiction ball rolling? Or are you going to hunt for the next readathon? With one more month in 2022 to go after November is over, you’ve got plenty of time to tackle the Book Riot Read Harder Challenge. Be sure to let us know about your reading plans for the rest of the year, and in the meantime, Happy Nonfiction November!