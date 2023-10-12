Casey McQuiston, Author of RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE, Announces New Book
Just today, Casey McQuiston announced a new book coming next year. Though McQuiston calls the new romantic comedy “SLUTS IN EUROPE” with friends, the actual title is The Pairing.
The author describes it as being about “two gloriously slutty bisexual exes having a transformational three-week reunion tour through France, Spain, and Italy.” If that doesn’t tickle you enough, there will also be lots of food, laughter, art, and more. Think decadent hedonism with a side of romance and personal growth.
We’re sure this will be another banger by McQuiston, whose Red, White & Royal Blue was a bestselling queer rom-com starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.
We’re hype for the new book, which is still awaiting a cover reveal and will be out August 6, 2024.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
