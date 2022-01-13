The Canada Reads 2022 Longlist Has Been Announced
Canada Reads is a televised battle of the books that started in 2002. 5 celebrities champion a book each and debate which should be chosen as the overall winner. Every week, they vote off a title. It’s a popular program in Canada, and all of the books shortlisted usually become bestsellers.
The longlist of 2022 potential Canada Reads picks has gone up on the CBC website. On January 26th, the 5 books chosen as well as the celebrities championing them will be announced.
Here is the longlist, including fiction and nonfiction, new releases and backlist titles:
- The Spoon Stealer by Lesley Crewe
- Driven by Marcello Di Cintio
- Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
- What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad
- Book of Wings by Tawhida Tanya Evanson
- Satellite Love by Genki Ferguson
- Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch by Rivka Galchen
- Five Little Indians by Michelle Good
- Scarborough by Catherine Hernandez
- All the Quiet Places by Brian Thomas Isaac
- Dominoes at the Crossroads by Kaie Kellough
- Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- Life in the City of Dirty Water by Clayton Thomas-Müller
- From My Mother’s Back by Njoki Wane
- We Two Alone by Jack Wang
The Canada Reads debates will broadcast March 28-31, 2022. You can find out more about each of the books on the longlist at the CBC.
