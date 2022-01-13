The Canada Reads 2022 Longlist Has Been Announced

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Canada Reads is a televised battle of the books that started in 2002. 5 celebrities champion a book each and debate which should be chosen as the overall winner. Every week, they vote off a title. It’s a popular program in Canada, and all of the books shortlisted usually become bestsellers.

The longlist of 2022 potential Canada Reads picks has gone up on the CBC website. On January 26th, the 5 books chosen as well as the celebrities championing them will be announced.

Here is the longlist, including fiction and nonfiction, new releases and backlist titles:

The Canada Reads debates will broadcast March 28-31, 2022. You can find out more about each of the books on the longlist at the CBC.

