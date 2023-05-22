Camp BOOK IT! & 2023-2024 BOOK IT! Program Open and Enrolling

Looking for the perfect reading program for the kids in your life? Want to feel a wave of nostalgia as you do? Then look no further than the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program, now enrolling for both Camp BOOK IT! and the 2023-2024 school year. The programs are free to join.

Camp BOOK IT! is for parents/guardians to enroll their 4-12 year-olds. Adults set a goal with their young readers for June–August, tracking progress along the way with a digital dashboard. The flexibility of the program allows for determining which kind of goal is best: pages read, books read, or minutes read. Once the young person reaches their goal, they’re offered a Reading Award Certificate, redeemable for a free, one-topping personal pan pizza at Pizza Hut.

Educators, both those working in schools and who homeschool, are able to enroll their classrooms into the BOOK IT! program for the 2023-2024 school year, running October 1–March 31. Like Cam BOOK IT!, once enrolled, adults set a goal for their readers in whatever way makes the most sense: it could be minutes read, books read, or pages read. Once students achieve the goal, they are rewarded with a Reading Award Certificate which will give them one free personal pan, one-topping pizza at Pizza Hut.

Students can earn up to six rewards per year for meeting their goals.

Details about the BOOK IT! program are available here. Adults can register their young people for Camp BOOK IT! and the year-long program year by clicking here.

