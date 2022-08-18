I was wrong, big time. There is incredibly depth in the concepts being explored in these short comic strips, from the purpose of art to the scientific method to the meaning of life. And the modeling of the characters after 16th century religious scholar John Calvin and 17th century philosopher Thomas Hobbes no longer goes completely over my head. I can see why these comics and their characters are beloved by so many readers. And if you are ready to find out if you are more of a Calvin or a Hobbes, than this is the quiz for you!