Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Buzzfeed

Literary Fiction

If I Survive You: Stories by Jonathan Escoffery

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews

The Boy With a Bird in His Chest by Emme Lund

If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English by Noor Naga

Historical

The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas

Lavender House by Lev A.C. Rosen