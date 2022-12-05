Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Buzzfeed
‘Tis the season for Best Of lists! We’ve discussed the top books of the year according to the New York Times, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and more, and today Buzzfeed has released their own. It was chosen by nine Buzzfeed contributors, reporters, and writers, including our own Margaret Kingsbury! The list is divided into genres, with more picks in some genres than others. Here are their picks for the best books of the year.
Literary Fiction
If I Survive You: Stories by Jonathan Escoffery
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li
All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews
The Boy With a Bird in His Chest by Emme Lund
If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English by Noor Naga
Historical
The Hacienda by Isabel Cañas
Lavender House by Lev A.C. Rosen
Mystery/Thriller
A Novel Obsession by Caitlin Barasch
The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
Romance
You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty by Akwaeke Emezi
Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband? by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn
Mistakes Were Made by Meryl Wilsner
Fantasy
Babel by R.F. Kuang
Siren Queen by Nghi Vo
When Women Were Dragons by Kelly Barnhill
Nonfiction
Easy Beauty: A Memoir by Chloé Cooper Jones
Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor by Kim Kelly
Finale: Late Conversations With Stephen Sondheim by D.T. Max
Crying in the Bathroom by Erika L. Sánchez
High-Risk Homosexual by Edgar Gomez
Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton
A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney
Constructing a Nervous System: A Memoir by Margo Jefferson
Some of these picks are familiar from other lists: Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin was Amazon’s Best Book of the Year and Babel by R.F. Kuang was also on Barnes and Noble’s list, for example. But many of these titles are unique to Buzzfeed’s list, and it also includes more diversity — more authors of color and queer books — than most of the other lists we’ve seen.
To see the full list, including why each title was chosen, check out the Buzzfeed article.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
