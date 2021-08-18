This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I am a firm believer that photos are meant to be displayed, not merely put on social media or saved on a hard drive forever. However, with all of the costs associated with planning a wedding over half a decade ago, I never got around to ordering a wedding album. I’ve just discovered junk journaling and I think it’s actually what I’ve been waiting for.

A junk journal, sometimes also known as a glue book, is a journal made up of different kinds of paper and other recycled items. The cover might be made from cardboard or a recycled old book. They remind me a bit of a 2020s take on a commonplace book or a 3D scrapbook. Perfection is not the goal, which makes it easier to jump in with both feet and use all of those supplies that piled up during your last attempt at scrapbooking in 2008 (is that just me?).

Using a junk journal for your wedding memories also gives a home to all of the non-photo items one tends to hold onto in a drawer after the day is done — invitations, dried flowers, spare favor cards — the possibilities are truly endless and when you’re done you’ll have a one-of-kind keepsake to enjoy forever.

There are a lot of tutorials on constructing junk journals available. You can also buy pre-made journals on sites like Etsy. I’ve picked out a few favorites to get you started.

If you’re uneasy about going into this alone, here’s a well-reviewed class on junk journaling to get you started. $82

This embellished journal includes pocket pages for the addition of things like ceremony programs or other odds and ends you want to hold on to. You could also use it as a guestbook! $225

This beautiful journal comes pre-filled with different types of paper and lace. I also love the (something blue) bird on the cover. $116

This beautifully made junk journal has a solid botanical theme already. $54

This tea-dyed journal can become anything you want it to. $20

This wedding junk journal has all of the sparkle and lace you could possibly want. $90

This rustic journal comes with its own starter kit. $28 and up

This handmade floral journal would also be a great jumping-off point for your wedding junk journal. $29

Why not add a grab bag of vintage doilies to your order for a mixed media effect? $12

Miscellaneous French calligraphy and ephemera — perfect for collages and pages in your new journal. $13

I really want a reason to order this vintage lace. You could line your journal pages with it or use it on the cover. $10

This vintage-inspired vellum paper pack includes tracing paper that can go over any background you choose. $4

Vintage book pages! I know that some people have feelings about book-based art, but this is a great way to use books that would otherwise end up in a landfill. $10 per bundle

Vibrant hand-altered paper for whatever color palette you chose for your journal. $9

Here are some supplies with a witchy vibe if the vintage botanical wedding aesthetic doesn’t do it for you. $24

