Vampires. Mermaids. Wizards. It seems like every supernatural creature has its day in the book world, and right now, monsters are all anyone can talk about! Whether it’s Paru Itagaki’s BEASTARS or the interspecies romance novels taking over BookTok, the monster-loving trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. If you’re in a monstrously spooky mood, keep scrolling, because you can build a team of monsters to find your next horror read right here.
Even with the recent reboots to the Godzilla and Universal Monsters franchises, a lot of folks out there still seem to think that monsters aren’t scary or cool. Maybe that’s because we’ve grown up in a post–Lon Chaney world, so we tend to collectively think that all monsters are about as scary as the “Monster Mash.” If you’re in this camp, then allow me to make this argument: If monsters weren’t scary, and if monsters weren’t cool, then Guillermo del Toro would be out of a job.
Still not convinced? Well, build a superpowered team of monsters in the quiz below, and I’ll give you a book recommendation that will give you the creepy crawlies. Once you’re done, keep scrolling to find Amazon links for all the books mentioned in the quiz!
Happy with your team of monsters? Want to know what the other book recommendations are? Here’s the full list of possible recommendations:
My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones
Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward
Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis
Near the Bone by Christina Henry
The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw
A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee
And here’s a list of all the other books mentioned in the quiz above! Note that series are represented by their first installment:
- The Vampyre by John Polidori
- Twilight by Stephenie Meyer
- Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice
- Carmilla by J. Sheridan Le Fanu
- The Awakening by L.J. Smith
- Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris
- ‘Salem’s Lot by Stephen King
- Men at Arms by Terry Pratchett
- The Werewolf of Fever Swamp by R.L. Stine
- Lord Loss by Darren Shan
- Bitten by Kelley Armstrong
- Blood and Chocolate by Annette Curtis Klause
- A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
- Beloved by Toni Morrison
- The Turn of the Screw by Henry James
- The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
- Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
- Dracula by Bram Stoker
- The Silmarillion by J.R.R. Tolkien
- Hamlet by William Shakespeare
