This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Vampires. Mermaids. Wizards. It seems like every supernatural creature has its day in the book world, and right now, monsters are all anyone can talk about! Whether it’s Paru Itagaki’s BEASTARS or the interspecies romance novels taking over BookTok, the monster-loving trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. If you’re in a monstrously spooky mood, keep scrolling, because you can build a team of monsters to find your next horror read right here.

Even with the recent reboots to the Godzilla and Universal Monsters franchises, a lot of folks out there still seem to think that monsters aren’t scary or cool. Maybe that’s because we’ve grown up in a post–Lon Chaney world, so we tend to collectively think that all monsters are about as scary as the “Monster Mash.” If you’re in this camp, then allow me to make this argument: If monsters weren’t scary, and if monsters weren’t cool, then Guillermo del Toro would be out of a job.

Still not convinced? Well, build a superpowered team of monsters in the quiz below, and I’ll give you a book recommendation that will give you the creepy crawlies. Once you’re done, keep scrolling to find Amazon links for all the books mentioned in the quiz!

Build a Team of Monsters to Find Your Next Horror Read

The Fright Stuff Newsletter The latest and greatest from the world of horror Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Happy with your team of monsters? Want to know what the other book recommendations are? Here’s the full list of possible recommendations:

My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones

Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo

The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward

Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis

Near the Bone by Christina Henry

The All-Consuming World by Cassandra Khaw

A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee

And here’s a list of all the other books mentioned in the quiz above! Note that series are represented by their first installment:

Want more quizzes? Try these out!

Plan Your Perfect Date and We’ll Recommend You a Romantic YA Read

Take This ’90s Food Quiz and We’ll Tell You What Throwback Book To Read

Which Brontë Heroine Are You?