What is it about the world of bugs and insects that fascinates little kids so much? Maybe it’s that, in the best bug books for preschool readers, bugs give kids the opportunity to examine something smaller than them, in a world where they are often the small ones. Or maybe it’s the amazing diversity of bugs and insects that exist in our world where even the smallest patch of grass can be teaming with insect life.

If you have a bug-obsessed little one, these bug books for preschoolers will be a great chance to learn new facts, marvel at colorful illustrations, and imitate buzzing bees. Preschoolers can crawl with caterpillars and fly with butterflies, as they learn more about how these tiny creatures live alongside us. Besides being educational, these bug books for preschoolers will also inspire your insect-obsessed reader to explore their own yard, park, or even sidewalk to see if they can spot some of the bugs shown on these pages. Whether they’re looking for ladybugs, exploring the bugs and insects of the Amazon Rainforest, or soaring high above a city on the back of a fantastical bee, these books will be sure to delight any preschool-age bug lovers.

Mrs. Peanuckle’s Bug Alphabet by Mrs. Peanuckle, Illustrated by Jessie Ford Toddlers learning their alphabet will love the colorful bugs that accompany each letter in this book! Each bug comes with fascinating facts and cool illustrations to hold the attention of a young reader.

National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Bugs by Catherine Hughes Encourage your preschooler to be an explorer in their own backyard with this book about bugs and insects. Kids will learn about common creepy, crawly, creatures and can then go hunt for their own!

Moth & Butterfly: Ta Da! by Dev Petty, Illustrated by Ana Aranda Two friendly caterpillars have everything in common — they even start metamorphosis at the same time! But when they emerge, one has become a butterfly and one is a moth. Can these two friends stay connected? Read this colorful and fun book to find out!

Hello Honeybees by Hannah Rogge, illustrated by Emily Dove Not only does this book help little learners find out more about honeybees, it also allows them to fly the two attached bees through the story. When folded out, this book transforms into a honeycomb, and preschoolers will love interacting with the bees in their hive.

Bee & Me by Alison Jay This wordless picture book illustrates the beautiful friendship between a girl and a bee. Along the way, preschoolers get a bee’s eye view of the ecosystem and the importance of our buzzy friends.

The Big Book of Bugs by Yuval Zommer Preschoolers who love bugs will love this big book of all kinds of bugs and insects, from the crawlers to the ones with wings. Whimsical illustrations and plenty of fun facts make this a must-buy for any bug-loving preschool reader.

Bugs! Bugs! Bugs! by Bob Barner Little entomologists will fly to this book that explores the world of common bugs. Preschoolers who love bugs can check out the bug size chart, learn how many legs each bug has, and enjoy the book’s colorful illustrations.