BTS Releases a Teaser Trailer for Their New Webcomic/Webnovel

The famous K-pop band BTS, along with their label HYBE, is releasing a webcomic and webnovel called 7Fates: CHAKHO. It is a fantasy story following seven young men who are discovering their destiny in a world filled with mythological creatures, inspired by Korean Chakhogapsa (tiger hunters) mythology. The webcomic will be hosted on WEBTOON and the webnovel will be hosted on Wattpad. Both will go up in January 2022.

The teaser trailer is only 15 seconds long and shows BTS artists wielding sparkling, magical power. Despite giving very little information about the project, it’s already racked up more than 1.5 million views.

This is the first in a series of partnerships between Wattpad/WEBTOON and HYBE artists, with six total webcomic/webnovel projects planned.

