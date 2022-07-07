Quiz: What Brilliant “Beach Read” Should You Pick Up This Summer?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Beach reads are often considered light, quick reads. In fact, sometimes they’re considered so “light” as to be devoid of any serious content whatsoever. This is, of course, ridiculous. But the fact remains that beach reads have a reputation for easy consumability and definitively un-serious content.

For a deeper dive into how beach reads got this reputation and some of their most common characteristics, take a peek at this essay on what makes a book a beach read. Generally speaking, beach reads are books that are considered good, fast fodder for that summer trip to the shore. Compelling? Sure. Unputdownable? Absolutely! But cerebral? Serious? Thought-provoking? Usually not.

Happily, that doesn’t have to be the case. There are so many incredible new releases that you might take with you to the beach (or wherever you find yourself when you’re looking for your next book to devour) that have some serious ideas at their core.

This quiz is designed to gauge your bookish appetite in this moment. Are you feeling peckish for a bit of romance? Hankering for a little magic? Craving a murder or two? Whatever your literary mood happens to be, take this quiz and you’ll get a recommendation for a beach read with some substance.

