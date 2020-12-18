Romance and Contemporary Fantasy: Reading Pathways to Brigid Kemmerer Books

In this lush mix of contemporary and urban magical fantasy, Brigid hits a home run in the literary world when she introduces us to a retelling of Beauty and the Beast.

For Prince Rhen, the heir to Emberfall, it was easy to be a prince. Yet, cursed by a powerful enchantress to repeat the autumn of his 18th year over and over, he knew he could be saved if a girl fell for him. But that was before he learned that at the end of each autumn, he would turn into a vicious beast hell-bent on destruction, leading him to destroy his castle, his family, and every last shred of hope that he could even find someone to love him.

Then there’s Harper, who has not led an easy life. With her father long gone, her mother dying, and her brother barely holding their family together while constantly underestimating her because of her cerebral palsy, she learned to be tough enough to survive. But when she tries to save someone else on the streets of Washington, D.C., she’s instead somehow sucked into Rhen’s cursed world.

Once there, Harper doesn’t know where she is or what to believe. But as she spends time with Rhen in this enchanted land, she begins to understand what’s at stake. And as Rhen realizes Harper is not just another girl to charm, his hope comes flooding back. But, as danger comes close and forward, will they be able to find a happily ever after with so much at stake? You’ll have to read on to find out.

Brigid’s smash bestseller is one you will not be able to easily part with and you’ll run, not walk, to grab A Heart So Fierce and Broken, available now, and A Vow So Bold and Deadly, which is available in late January 2021.