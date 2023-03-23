Bridgerton Prequel Queen Charlotte Trailer Released

The official trailer for the Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was just dropped by Netflix.

It shows a young Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, as she questions why she was chosen to wed King George, played by Corey Mylchreest. As she begins to familiarize herself with court life, she meets familiar characters like a young Lady Danbury, who is played by Arsema Thomas.

Shonda Rhimes writes and executive produces the new show, which will premiere May 4th on Netflix.

