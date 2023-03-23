Bridgerton Prequel Queen Charlotte Trailer Released
The official trailer for the Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was just dropped by Netflix.
It shows a young Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, as she questions why she was chosen to wed King George, played by Corey Mylchreest. As she begins to familiarize herself with court life, she meets familiar characters like a young Lady Danbury, who is played by Arsema Thomas.
Shonda Rhimes writes and executive produces the new show, which will premiere May 4th on Netflix.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Do You Want to Own a Castle with a Two-Story Turret Library in Portland?
- USPS Honors Toni Morrison with Forever Stamp
- 2023 Lambda Award Shortlist Finalists Announced
- NYPL Announces 2023 Finalists for Bernstein Excellence in Journalism Award
- Join the Trans Rights Readathon March 20-27!