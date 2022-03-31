Here’s the Cast for the Bridgerton Prequel About Queen Charlotte

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s most-watched shows, and they have already announced a season 3 and 4 as well as the upcoming prequel series.

The spinoff Bridgerton prequel was announced in May, and now Netflix has released the cast list. The series will follow a young Queen Charlotte in her rise to power, and it will also be written and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, among others.

Young Queen Charlotte will be played by India Amarteifio, and the story will start with her being engaged to the King of England against her will. When she arrives in London, she has to find her place in the among the royals, who do not appear eager to help her fit in.

Other cast members include Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury. More cast member announcements, as well as character descriptions, are available at Variety.