For book-loving couples, getting married at a beautiful library is a perfect match. Now, there’s one more option available for them at The Boston Public Library. It has started offering 1 hour ceremonies in the Guastavino Room at the Central Library in Copley Square. Couples can invite up to 8 guests, and chairs and décor are included.

This 1 hour ceremony has a tight time constraint, so food and beverage service as well as additional decorations and live music are not available. This looks like a perfect option for couples who want an intimate and affordable ceremony.

The summer time slots for this service have already booked completely, but more will open up in June. The ceremonies will be held on the first Monday of every month, and bookings are offered in a 90-day window. For more information, check out the Boston Public Library’s 1-hour Wedding Ceremony page. They also have options for larger weddings including cocktails, dinner, and dancing, starting at $8,700.

