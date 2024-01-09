Welcome to BookTok Day!
It’s no secret that BookTok has been a major wildcard in driving book sales and reading trends over the past couple of years. Love it or hate it (or just deeply confused by it), today we’re celebrating BookTok’s influence on readers! Come and explore ways to diversify your BookTok feed, recommendations on who to follow, a breakdown on BookTok vs. Bookstagram, and more!
7 Types of Booktoks That Skyrocketed My Reading By 1000%
These seven kinds of BookTok videos helped this children’s librarian and book writer increase her reading by over 1000% in 2023.
Does Literary Fiction Also Work on BookTok?
Where is there space for literary fiction on BookTok?
How To Diversify Your BookTok FYP
Get Your TikTok to serve up more BookTok diversity in your FYP with these tips and tricks.
Why is Nonfiction Rare on TikTok?
Why do there seem to be so few nonfiction BookTokers?
The Best Bookstores and Libraries to Follow on TikTok
Connect with book lovers all over the world by following 17 of the best bookstores and libraries on TikTok.
The Next Big TikTok Books
Based on trends and data, and including everything from fantasy to romance, these are the next big TikTok books.
BIPOC BookTokkers to Follow
These BIPOC BookTokkers recommend books in every genre from horror to romance to fantasy and beyond. Follow them. Your FYP will thank you.
I’ve Got 60 Seconds to Hook You: Bookstagram vs BookTok
There is a lot of overlap between the bookish communities on TikTok and Instagram. What are the advantages of each platform for readers?
20 of the Best Queer BookTok Accounts To Follow Right Now
Looking to make your TikTok FYP a little more queer and bookish? Follow these excellent queer BookTok accounts!
The 12 Most Popular Romantasy Books on TikTok
These popular Romantasy books on TikTok filled with magic and epic love stories will make even a long-time romance reader blush.