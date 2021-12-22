The 10 Best U.S. Bookstores to Get Married In

You read that headline right. Getting married in a bookstore is an actual thing you can do. As someone who did not know you could do this until well into adulthood, it blew my mind, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. Bookstores hold events of all sorts throughout the year, after all; there’s no reason why one of those events couldn’t be your wedding ceremony or reception.

This is the dream, right? We read about meet cutes and bookstore romances in novels all the time. How lovely and cozy and perfect would it be to exchange vows with your special person in your favorite bookstore? Not only would you, a voracious reader and lover of books, be given the bookish wedding of your dreams, but you would also be supporting an independent bookstore, and that is a double win.

This list of bookstores is by no means exhaustive; I curated this selection based on bookstores that either had specific information about hosting a wedding, or had an epic space that would give you some amazing memories and wedding photos.

Here are some of the best bookstores in the U.S. that you can say “I do” to your beloved in.

Baldwin Book Barn in West Chester, Pennsylvania

If a farmhouse or cottagecore bookish wedding is what you seek, the Baldwin Book Barn in the picturesque Brandywine Valley has everything you need. The barn was built in 1822 and used to be an old milking house before it was converted to a family home, and then a bookstore in 1934. It has five stories of stone walls and a collection of 300,000 antiquated and rare books. This bookstore and its surrounding area would be a perfect venue for literally any season.

Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

While we’re in the area, you might want to check out the Midtown Scholar Bookstore as an option. You’d have plenty of space for a sizable wedding across their two floors, high ceilings to make the space feel even more open, and very cool art and decor to give your wedding a warm, cozy vibe.

Battery Park Book Exchange & Champagne Bar in Asheville, North Carolina

The Battery Park Book Exchange & Champagne Bar is 2,000 square feet of bookish goodness with high ceilings and cozy seating scattered all over the place. They have a champagne bar in house, and provide their own catering options. They can accommodate anywhere from 12 to 150 people, and their special events coordinator is onsite to help with planning your perfect bookstore wedding.

M. Judson Booksellers in Greenville, South Carolina

This charming bookstore in Greenville, South Carolina can give you an intimate ceremony with understated elegance in a light-filled, lovely old space. M. Judson Booksellers also offers all-inclusive elopement packages for your ceremony if your dream is for a private, bookish vow exchange. They’ll help you coordinate a photographer, an officiant, flowers, and make dinner reservations wherever you’d like to conclude your special day.

The Montague Bookmill in Montague, Massachusetts

Not only is the Montague Bookmill filled with books, but it’s inside a charming barn with lofted ceilings, right next to a gorgeous river you can hear rushing by from the bookstore. How much more perfect could you get? You can have your pick of a farmhouse chic or outdoor wedding by the river, and books will always be nearby. Montague Bookmill is the way to go.

Novel. in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis has all your bookish wedding desires in the form of Novel., a bookstore with 1500 square feet of space among the stacks for you to hold your special ceremony. They also offer catering options to help you make your wedding a complete affair, all in-house.

Bart’s Books in Ojai, California

Want an outdoor and bookish wedding? Check out Bart’s Books in Ojai, California, the world’s largest outdoor bookstore. You and your guests can enjoy an outdoor venue under the California sun and then wander the bookshelves, palm trees, and greenery as you explore your delightful wedding venue.

The Strand’s Rare Book Room in New York City, New York

Not only is The Strand one of the most notable bookstores in NYC, but it has a gorgeous space you can rent out for your wedding: the rare book room. Take advantage of the Strand’s partnership with local caterers and florists to put together your ceremony in this unique space, and celebrate your union among rare and antique books.

Housing Works in New York City, New York

For a classic and classy ceremony that merges the grandiosity of a fancy hotel with the cozy atmosphere of a historic bookstore, Housing Works has everything you could desire from a bookish wedding. Right in the heart of Soho, it has two floors of mahogany-paneled bookcases, a gorgeous staircase for the couple to make a grand entrance with, and an amazing staff well used to hosting unforgettable ceremonies. They can accommodate up to 200 guests and, in addition to supporting a bookstore with your wedding, 100% of the venue proceeds go toward benefits for unhoused folks living with HIV/AIDS.

The Last Bookstore in Los Angeles, California

But what if I have a lot of wedding guests, you ask? Like a lot a lot. Look no further than The Last Bookstore in L.A., because this multi-level, lofted space boasting 22,000 square feet has plenty of room for a big wedding. Exchange vows underneath the famous book tunnel and roam the winding labyrinth of books afterwards. You’ll not find a cooler bookish space than this for your special day.

May all the books in the bookstore you choose bear witness to your love story. If you’re on the lookout for other amazing bookish things you could do for your wedding, here’s some more ideas: