We Need Diverse Books Launches #BooksSaveLives Campaign
Over the last two years, book bans have been an ongoing reality. The majority of books being banned are those by and about marginalized people, including individuals of color and those who are LGBTQ+. This week, We Need Diverse Books launched a new campaign to address this onslaught of censorship.
#BooksSaveLives will officially launch December 1, 2022, with a three-prong strategy:
- Books Save Lives Grant will offer up to $10,000 for schools to purchase inclusive books for their collection, prioritizing those experiencing ongoing book bans and challenges.
- We Need Diverse Books will develop a guide for educators, as well as provide support on the ground to challenge censorship efforts in communities across the country. This will include author visits, librarian support, and more.
- The money will also support authors experiencing these challenges, guaranteeing publicity, financial support, and title acquisition to help them maintain an income and continue their work.
All are encouraged to take part in the campaign in one (or all) of three ways:
- Starting December 1, take a selfie with a book that saved your life and why, then use the #BooksSaveLives hashtag on social media to share your story.
- Advocate for diverse books inn your community, including any of the steps outlined here.
- Make a financial donation to We Need Diverse Books’s fund for ending book bans.
Learn more about #BooksSaveLives, as well as access resources for challenging book censorship in your own community, at the #BooksSaveLives program page.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- This is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year for 2022
- The New York Times Releases 100 Notable Books for 2022
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
- How To Support the HarperCollins Union During Their Strike
- After 125 Years, This is Brooklyn Public Library’s Most Borrowed Book
- Helena Bonham Carter Named London Library’s First Female President
- Keller Schools Ban Books About Trans and Nonbinary People