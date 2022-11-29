We Need Diverse Books Launches #BooksSaveLives Campaign

Over the last two years, book bans have been an ongoing reality. The majority of books being banned are those by and about marginalized people, including individuals of color and those who are LGBTQ+. This week, We Need Diverse Books launched a new campaign to address this onslaught of censorship.

#BooksSaveLives will officially launch December 1, 2022, with a three-prong strategy:

Books Save Lives Grant will offer up to $10,000 for schools to purchase inclusive books for their collection, prioritizing those experiencing ongoing book bans and challenges.

We Need Diverse Books will develop a guide for educators, as well as provide support on the ground to challenge censorship efforts in communities across the country. This will include author visits, librarian support, and more.

The money will also support authors experiencing these challenges, guaranteeing publicity, financial support, and title acquisition to help them maintain an income and continue their work.

All are encouraged to take part in the campaign in one (or all) of three ways:

Starting December 1, take a selfie with a book that saved your life and why, then use the #BooksSaveLives hashtag on social media to share your story.

Advocate for diverse books inn your community, including any of the steps outlined here.

Make a financial donation to We Need Diverse Books’s fund for ending book bans.

Learn more about #BooksSaveLives, as well as access resources for challenging book censorship in your own community, at the #BooksSaveLives program page.

