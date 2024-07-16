a photo of a woman browsing at a bookstore
News

Bookshop.org Offers Free Shipping and a Free Tote Bag for “Anti-Prime Day”

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Today and tomorrow is Amazon’s biannual Prime Day sale, which hopes to draw in new Prime members by offering discounts on a range of products, including books. Some competitors are now holding their own “Anti-Prime Day” sales at the same time, including Bookshop.org. July 16th and 27th, they’re offering free shipping and a free tote bag for orders over $100, in addition to most titles already being 10% off.

@bookshop_org

Free shipping AND i am having a parent trap moment? Best day ever. #booktok #bookish #bookshoptok #brandtok #shopsmall

♬ original sound – Bookshop.org

Bookshop.org says, “This initiative supports over 2,000 indie bookstores, helping them thrive in the digital age. In just three years, Bookshop.org has raised over $30M for these stores by donating 80% of its profits back to them.”

You can find more details on their Anti-Prime Day sale at Bookshop.org.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

Also In This Story Stream