Bookshop.org Offers Free Shipping and a Free Tote Bag for “Anti-Prime Day”

Bookshop.org says, “This initiative supports over 2,000 indie bookstores, helping them thrive in the digital age. In just three years, Bookshop.org has raised over $30M for these stores by donating 80% of its profits back to them.”

You can find more details on their Anti-Prime Day sale at Bookshop.org.

