Bookshop.org Offers Free Shipping and a Free Tote Bag for “Anti-Prime Day”
Today and tomorrow is Amazon’s biannual Prime Day sale, which hopes to draw in new Prime members by offering discounts on a range of products, including books. Some competitors are now holding their own “Anti-Prime Day” sales at the same time, including Bookshop.org. July 16th and 27th, they’re offering free shipping and a free tote bag for orders over $100, in addition to most titles already being 10% off.
Bookshop.org says, “This initiative supports over 2,000 indie bookstores, helping them thrive in the digital age. In just three years, Bookshop.org has raised over $30M for these stores by donating 80% of its profits back to them.”
You can find more details on their Anti-Prime Day sale at Bookshop.org.
