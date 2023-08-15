10 Books You Didn’t Know Were Getting Adapted

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Mara (They/Them) has accidentally on purpose made their entire life about books and stories. Mara graduated with a B.A in creative writing and theatre and is halfway through an MFA in Creative writing. In addition to writing for Book Riot, Mara also has written for The Independent Book Review, Wargamer, and The Other Half, to name a few. They also work as a fiction editor with The Minison Project. Nearly all of their published articles can be found here. View All posts by Mara Franzen

Adaptions are a constant in the book world now. While once it was a rare occurrence, it feels like we hear of new book-to-screen adaptations every single day. With so many coming out, it can be hard to keep track, and sometimes new adaptations can sneak up on you.

While I’m writing this, SAG-AFTRA is striking to seek better wages and assurances against the use of AI to replace actors and writers. The books I’m going to talk about will make great adaptations, but only once everyone is fairly compensated for their labour. I’m excited to be able to see these beloved books on screen, but I will wait however long it takes for an equitable deal to be struck. I can be patient!

The books on this list have their adaptations in various stages of development. A lot can happen between film and TV rights being purchased and it actually coming to your screen. Most of the books included on this list were slated to come out late 2024, or into 2025 — though projected dates are always subject to change, especially now. With the dates far in the future, you have plenty of time to read the books on this list that you’ve always meant to. These titles could also make some great gifts for the cinephiles in your life.

So now just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!

Adult Books Being Adapted to the Screen Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore Oona wakes up on her 18th birthday to discover that she is a much older woman. She’s left herself some notes, letting her know that the rest of her life will be out of order. As the years go by, Oona experiences being young and then old, then middle-aged, then young again. Each year brings new challenges in keeping her story in order. Luckily for Oona, she’s left herself notes and has trusted friends around to help her out. Oona Out of Order is in development for a TV series set to stream on Amazon in 2024.

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams Eva is a best-selling erotica author and a single mother. Shane is an award-winning literary novelist. When their paths cross one fateful day in New York, they find in each other something the other has always been looking for. But of course, it’s not love at first sight. Oh no! In fact, they spent one passionate night together 20 years ago. While Shane is in the city for the next week, they reconnect, share their past trauma, and figure out where to go from here. Seven Days in June is in development for a TV series.

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix There is a group of women out there who have survived against all odds. They are the final girls, the last survivors of atrocities that come straight out of a horror movie. These women get together to support each other in this unique experience. However, some of these girls start to turn up dead. Someone is targeting these women, and they must figure out who before there is no one left standing. The Final Girl Support Group is in development with MAX for a miniseries.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin Sam sees Sadie across a crowded train platform. And thus, a truly epic partnership begins. Before they even graduate college, they have created the biggest blockbuster game of the season. The world is theirs. Nothing could go wrong. Right? We follow both Sadie and Sam for the next 30 years through their highs and lows. From success, to betrayal, to fame, to regret, we get to be along for the ride. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is in pre-production with Paramount Pictures.

One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez Spanning 100 years, from the 1820s to the 1920s, we follow the Buendía family through seven generations. The patriarch of the family, José Arcadio Buendía, decides to build a town in a swamp. While first believed impossible, the town grows in success. That is, until a hurricane comes and erases all signs of this once-impossible city. Luckily, there happened to be a writer who visited and has a lot to tell us about it. One Hundred Years of Solitude is soon to be released on Netflix as a TV show.

The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin The world has always known four seasons. That is, until the world is pushed to the brink of collapse by multi-year events dubbed “the fifth season.” While the season could bring anything, come at any time, and stay for an indeterminate amount of time, one thing is certain: these seasons bring nothing but death. And more than that, there are creatures out there and strange folk with uncanny abilities. If you happen to be one of those, watch out. The fifth season is not the only thing you have to keep an eye on. Jemisin is adapting the trilogy alongside TriStar Pictures.

The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner Sometimes extreme measures must be taken. This is the case with some of the women who visit a well-hidden apothecary that dispenses poisons. These are only to be used by women, and only used on the men who are controlling them. An unlikely friendship blooms between the shop’s owner and a young client. Years later, a historian, reeling from the discovery of her husband’s affair, finds a small bottle on the Thames. She begins to uncover some strange stories about an old apothecary that seemed to help women just like herself. The Lost Apothecary is being adapted by Fox into a television series

YA Books Being Adapted to the Screen Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon On one hot night in New York, the power goes out. We follow 12 teens across six different stories from around the city. Each of these stories focuses on sometimes confusing young love. For some, it’s a first meeting. For others, it’s a chance encounter with their ex. No matter what the night brings, however, there is romance in the air. Blackout is being adapted by the Obamas production company for a Netflix miniseries.

Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko Tarisai was raised for one specific purpose by an absent mother: to kill the crown prince. When the prince is young, 12 companions are chosen to be his friends, playmates, and later most trusted advisors. It’s the family that Tarisai has always wanted. So, when she is chosen to be one of the lucky few, she finds herself in a dream come true. That is, until The Lady, her mother, approaches her and tells her it’s time. Can she spite destiny and her mother by saving the prince? Or is it true that blood really is thicker than water? Raybearer is currently in development for a series on Netflix, potentially including the succeeding books in the series.

The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee Jo Kuan is a ladies’ maid in Atlanta. But in secret, Jo is the anonymous voice behind the popular advice column “Dear Miss Sweetie.” She decides to use her growing platform to talk about some of society’s injustices. This is not taken well, and soon everyone is trying to discover the true writer behind Miss Sweetie. Amidst all the turmoil, Jo is sent a letter that starts her on a journey to find the mother she never knew. The Downstairs Girl is currently in development as a TV series with Bound Entertainment.

These are just a few of some popular books that are in the works to be adapted. If you’re in the mood for an adaption now, here are some wonderful recently released adaptations. Happy reading, and happy watching!