Riot Recommendation: 15 of Your Favorite Books With Eccentric Main Characters

One of the best parts of reading is being able to absorb yourself in someone else’s life — one that looks very different from your own. Perhaps that’s why eccentric characters in fiction are so appealing: they offer a chance to walk in the fish tank platform shoes of someone who likely makes choices you never would. Then again, if you consider yourself something of an eccentric, then reading about other weirdos (I say that with affection!) is a way to find community and to perhaps add a few more quirks to your life.

We asked you to share your favorite books with delightfully different main characters, and here are your recommendations:

Conjure Women by Afia Atakora

The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson

A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole

Konosuba by Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy

Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Geek Love by Katherine Dunn

Miss Benson’s Beetle by Rachel Joyce

Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami

The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

A Man called Ove by Fredrik Backman

Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman