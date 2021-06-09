The Books We Weren’t Allowed to Read as Kids (and Why)

When I was a teen in Puerto Rico, I had a tradition of going to the high school library and checking out more adult-like and mature books. I loved reading so much, and was so excited to read new books, that sometimes Fear Street and Sweet Valley High was not enough! One book that was hidden away from me during my teen years, that I was so thrilled to read after, was The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende, a Latin American author that my mother loved but might’ve considered her themes to be a bit too adult for me at the time. The story follows the Trueba family and their triumphs, tragedies, and life experiences. While filled with some tough moments, it’s a beautiful book worth reading.

—Aurora Lydia Dominguez