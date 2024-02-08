8 Inspirational Books on Finding Your Purpose

In this book, a monk shares some unconventional wisdom. He does, however, point out that while this is not a Buddhist book, it does employ Buddhist techniques.

He begins by writing that he has met people who don’t feel fulfilled in their lives despite appearing happy on the outside. He has a feeling that something’s wrong with them, and though he wasn’t able to help them, he hopes that reading this book will help you find clarity.

In the latter part of the book, he delves into many subjects in life and death that are common in Buddhism, including your own self (how you can improve and accept things you can’t control), hopes and dreams, emotions, and death. His thought-provoking commentaries may change your perspective on the world.

“It’s okay not to constantly look for meaning,” he writes, adding that you don’t need to have a “meaningful life” for a “life worth living.”